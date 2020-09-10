‘Mulan': Sen Josh Hawley Condemns Disney for Thanking Chinese Group Tied to Concentration Camps

On Wednesday, Missouri Republican senator Josh Hawley became the first currently serving U.S. government official to align himself with the growing uproar over Disney’s work with a Chinese bureau linked to brutal Uyghur concentration camps during the filming of “Mulan.”

In a letter, posted online Wednesday, Hawley accused Disney of “whitewashing of the ongoing Uighur [sic] genocide,” which he said contradicted the “company’s supposed principles.”

The ties between Disney and the Chinese concentration camps were revealed over the weekend, when viewers noticed that the end credits specifically thank the the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security, which runs security forces in Xinjiang. According to the Washington Post, the organization is directly linked to China’s campaign of oppression against the Uyghurs, a Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim ethnic minority.

Also Read: 'Mulan' Criticized for Crediting Chinese Bureau Tied to Muslim Concentration Camps

According to PBS, there are at least 1 million Uyghurs being held in state-run concentration camps where prisoners are beaten, humiliated by before forced to violate halal dietary rules, and forced into slave labor, according to multiple reports. China’s government is also accused of operating a “mass rape” program against Uyghur women.

Disney also thanked several other Chinese government propaganda groups in the credits.

In his letter, Hawley suggested Disney’s choice to work with the Chinese government was deeply hypocritical. “Just a few weeks ago, for instance, you wrote about the need to ‘confront the inscrutable idea that the lives of some are deemed less valuable–and less worthy of dignity, care and protection–than the lives of others.’ Elsewhere, Disney has declared its commitment ‘to providing comfort, inspiration, and opportunity to children and families around the world’ and described its ‘commitment to respect

human rights” as a “core value,'” Hawley wrote.



Also Read: China to Expel US Journalists From NY Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal

Hawley also posed 9 questions, which he asked be answered by the end of September. Among them, he wanted to know if Disney will publicly condemn the treatment of Uighurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang, and if it will donate a percentage of “Mulan” profits “to non-governmental organizations dedicated to fighting human trafficking and the other atrocitiesunderway in Xinjiang.”

Read the full letter below:

Dear Mr. Chapek:

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is committing genocide in Xinjiang–and

not just cultural genocide either. There was a time when Beijing might have been

satisfied with enslaving Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities, even as it tortured

them into abandoning their beliefs and swearing loyalty to the Party.i But that is no

longer the case. Now Beijing appears intent on destroying the Uighur people. And it has

rolled out a sophisticated campaign to do just that, including by systematically sterilizing

Uighur women and aborting their children.













On August 13, 2018, Walt Disney Studios announced that production had begun

on Mulan.iii By that time, numerous reports had been released by the U.S. government

and non-government organizations concerning the mass internment of Uighurs and others

in camps in Xinjiang.iv But that did not stop Disney from going to Xinjiang to film

Mulan. Nor did it stop Disney from collaborating with the Chinese officials directly

responsible for the atrocities at those camps.











The Mulan closing credits tell the story. Nine minutes into the ten-minute credit

roll, Disney gives “special thanks” to the Turpan Public Security Bureau–the very same

bureau responsible for administering the concentration camps in the Turpan jurisdiction.

Disney also chose to give “special thanks” to several CCP propaganda organs, including

the Xinjiang Communist Party’s publicity department. These agencies are tasked with

spreading disinformation about the atrocities in Xinjiang in order to shield Beijing from

accountability.













Disney’s whitewashing of the ongoing Uighur genocide is contrary to all of your

company’s supposed principles. Just a few weeks ago, for instance, you wrote about the

need to “confront the inscrutable idea that the lives of some are deemed less valuable–

and less worthy of dignity, care and protection–than the lives of others.”v Elsewhere,

Disney has declared its commitment “to providing comfort, inspiration, and opportunity

to children and families around the world” and described its “commitment to respect

human rights” as a “core value.”













Story continues