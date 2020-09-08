Mulan Fans Are Loving The Surprise Cameo In Disney's Live-Action Remake

Disney fans got a much-awaited nostalgia kick on Friday, when the live-action remake of Mulan was finally made available to stream.

The reimagined film was originally slated for release in cinemas earlier this year, but for obvious reasons, these plans were shelved, with Mulan eventually made available to purchase for Disney+ subscribers last week.

Since then, viewers have been sharing their thoughts on the film on social media, with many pointing out one very special cameo.

Towards the end of the film, an “esteemed guest” introduces Mulan to the emperor, at the end of her epic adventure, with fans pointing out this character was played by Ming-Na Wen.

Ming-Na voiced Mulan in the original film, which was released in 1998, and fans were loving the decision to include her in the remake…

Ming-Na Wen in Mulan is the cameo the 90’s kids deserved. ❤️ #Mulan pic.twitter.com/OXP6NVjBPD — divine dela rocha-chittsawangdee (@DivinedelaRocha) September 5, 2020

Ming-Na Wen's cameo gave me a legit goosebumps 😭💗 grabe the reeal #Mulan Mulan in your areaaa OMG @MingNa ilysmm pic.twitter.com/MBdTiYFDvG — clarke (@_itsclarke) September 5, 2020

Ming-Na Wen has a cameo in #Mulan and it’s all I can ask for from 2020 TBH pic.twitter.com/G8uR1S4NDT — k ♡ (@POPFEMlNlSM) September 4, 2020

"The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all." 🌸 #Mulan



Thank you, Ming-Na Wen. pic.twitter.com/fdzDL3ZDf8 — sam (@samfel26) September 4, 2020

I was really hoping for this and I’m so happy that @Disney made it come true!!!!! Ming-Na Wen the original Mulan who voiced her in the animated movie had a cameo in the live action remake!!!!! So Happy 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 @MingNa @yifei_cc @DisneysMulan #Mulan pic.twitter.com/GvNUPla6CB — Moustafa Elhadary (@MoustafaHadary) September 8, 2020

MING-NA WEN HAS A CAMEO IN MULAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Mahek's unsuspended account (@mahekjfjkrnfjjh) September 8, 2020

Just finished #Mulan. My favorite was seeing Ming-Na Wen (the voice of the 1998 Mulan). pic.twitter.com/PMhBUThvuf — miranda ♓️ (@mirandabbycakes) September 8, 2020

The Ming-Na Wen cameo in Mulan (2020) #Mulan pic.twitter.com/xa6bFcvEJR — Will a Fosse neck do it? (@MeyerSam30) September 8, 2020

I’ll never forget Ming-na Wen walking down the aisle and introducing Mulan to the emperor. The goosebumps I got and the tears that welled in my eyes tho 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/kP4pnvLZI2 — husky dump (@mandakozzy) September 7, 2020

The actor was originally supposed to have a larger role in the film, but due to scheduling issues with her TV series The Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ming-Na was unable to make it work.

She told the New York Times: “They came up with this great idea where instead of shooting an entire scene, I’d just make a cameo at the very end to announce Mulan to the emperor.

“I thought that was very appropriate and just wonderful, a little Easter egg where I could pass the baton. And this time, they only needed me there for a week. So it all worked out.”

