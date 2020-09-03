The New ‘Mulan’ Is a Huge Departure From the Animated Film—And Better For It

The first time you see Hua Mulan in the new Disney live-action film, she is a young girl in a field, wielding a staff like a warrior training for battle as her father, Hua Zhou looks on in admiration.

“If you had such a daughter, her chi, the boundless energy of life itself, speaking through her every motion, could you tell her that only a son could wield a chi?” Hua Zhou, played by Tzi Ma, says in a voice over. “That a daughter would risk shame, dishonor, exile? Ancestors, I could not.”

Sunbursts on director Niki Caro’s lens cast a soft light on the ease, grace, and strength with which the young girl already has a mastery over martial arts technique. Her gifts are unusual for a girl in her village, but, at least at this point in her life and at least by her father, not underappreciated or, more, unknown.

From moment one, this Mulan establishes itself on a divergent path from the equally beloved and criticized 1998 animated Disney musical, which featured a hammy Eddie Murphy voicing a talking dragon, songs like “Reflection” and “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” and revolutionary steps for both Asian representation and feminist heroes in mainstream, family-friendly film. They were steps that were subsequently and intensely scrutinized for remixing the folklore of “The Ballad of Mulan,” westernizing and misrepresenting Chinese culture, and a clumsiness in the gender politics of Mulan’s journey.

This Mulan’s path is one of course correction, lending more space and, with it, majesty to the character’s battle-worn hero’s arc. There’s a more sincere celebration of the Chinese history and virtues at the heart of the tale, and, most importantly and finally, agency for Hua Mulan.

In the animated film, Mulan’s strength and combat prowess only present themselves once she poses as a man and is respected as such. Here, they are inherent and cultivated.

Just as it is her decision to assume the identity of a male soldier-in-training, it is also hers, later in the film, to reveal herself as a female warrior. She is not exposed in shame, but announced with self-proclaimed dignity. As an orchestra sounds the familiar chords of “Reflection,” it’s a moment that earns its goosebumps.

Yet there is much that those who studied up for the pandemic-delayed release of the film by revisiting the cartoon version won’t recognize. (Disney+ is day-and-date making the movie available to stream Friday for a hefty $29.99, in addition to the monthly $6.99 subscription fee.)

Say goodbye to Mushu and characters bursting into song. Some might say there goes the fun, too.

They’d be right to an extent, in that the this Mulan is so successful in recasting the narrative in a more authentic and empowering light—fully coming alive about halfway through the film when Mulan rises as a warrior—that any allegiance to the lighter, comedic broad swings of the animated version are labored and comparatively juvenile. Slapstick scenes, like Mulan’s awkward meeting with the Matchmaker or the antics of her buffoonish army comrades, seem out of a different movie.

But that tension between faithfulness to the familiar film and telling the story anew underlines why, in many ways, this might be Disney’s most successful live-action adaptation yet.

Too often these efforts so strictly adhere to recreating indelible moments, to the extent that last year’s The Lion King essentially just reanimated the original with more sophisticated technology, and the question of “what is the point?” crashes with a loud, fun-ruining thud. Then there is the case of something like Dumbo, which frolicked with the idea of reinvention in so carefree a manner that the spirit of the classic essentially evaporated.

This Mulan finds itself struggling in the early sections to break free from a sense of duty to restage bits from the cartoon, never quite achieving the necessary whimsy and thus is a chore to get through. But after a bit of self-conscious throat-clearing, it arrives at its own vision of how the story deserves to be told, one that works so well because it doesn’t fully lose sight of the story’s identity and roots along the way.

When you watch the 1998 musical Mulan, you may laugh at Murphy’s line readings, cringe at the dated cross-dressing gags, and sing along to the music. But what you’ll be most struck by is, even in the confines of a family-friendly Disney movie, its emotional gravitas.

