‘Mulan’ Director Niki Caro to Helm ‘Beautiful Ruins’ for Amblin Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Amblin Partners has closed a deal with Niki Caro to direct “Beautiful Ruins,” sources tell Variety.

The story is set in an Italian seaside village in 1962, where a charming young man runs a hotel with no guests, until one day an American starlet, fresh from the set of “Cleopatra,” appears and captures his heart. Five decades later in Hollywood, a jaded assistant to a once-powerhouse producer gets caught up in the magic of the Italian’s story, and takes it upon herself to find a happy ending.

Following the success of “1917,” which won three Academy Awards and has so far earned $375 million at the worldwide box office, Amblin announced that it would re-team with Neal Street Productions to make the film. Neal Street’s Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes and Julie Pastor will produce, with Nicolas Brown executive producing.

Based on the New York Times bestseller written by Jess Walter, the script will be written by Mark Hammer and Chiara Atik, from an earlier draft by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Amblin Partners’ president of production Jeb Brody will oversee for the studio, along with Mia Maniscalco, VP of Creative Affairs.

Caro most recently directed the anticipated live-action adaptation of “Mulan,” which has been postponed til Aug. 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her other film credits include “Whale Rider” and “North Country,” both of which landed Oscar nominations for their leading actresses.

In television, Caro won a DGA award for Netflix’s “Anne with an E” and directed the pilot for the Amazon series “Daisy and the Six.”

Caro is repped by UTA and Linda Lichter of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman and Clark.

