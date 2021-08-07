After Mukul Roy's 'Slip of Tongue', Son Says TMC Leader Suffering from Depression After Wife's Death

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy’s son in conversation with News18 defended his father’s comment and said that he is forgetting things due to a chemical imbalance in his body and is suffering from depression after his wife’s death.

“There is immense sodium potassium imbalance in my father’s body, that is leading to lot of problems. He is forgetting everything. This has started with my mother’s death. We are really concerned about his health . His words should not be blown out of proportion.”

Roy, on Friday, commented that the saffron party will win the coming by-poll in the state. Realising his faux pas, Roy immediately corrected himself saying he actually meant the TMC.

Roy’s wife has passed away a month back.

Subhranshu, Roy’s son, is also of the opinion that he is undergoing depression and all this together has effected their family badly.

His comment was greeted with glee by BJP, which said that he had “unwittingly spoken the truth”. Roy first told reporters at the TMC office during a visit to the constituency, “The BJP will win convincingly in the assembly by-polls. It will win in Tripura. There is not an iota of doubt in that.” Even as there was stunned bewilderment among those present, the former railway minister quickly corrected himself and said “the Trinamool Congress will undoubtedly win the by-elections. BJP will be trounced. “The ‘Maa Mati Manush’ party (TMC) will remain the winner here and open its account in Tripura as well.

“BJP will be nowhere in the state. They will be decimated. Mamata Banerjee will continue to helm Bengal,” he added. Roy had defected from TMC, with which he had been associated since its inception, to BJP in 2018 following differences with its supremo Mamata Banerjee and played an active role in the saffron party’s Lok Sabha win in 2019. He had returned to TMC shortly after his victory from Krishnanagar North as a BJP candidate in May this year.

Party insiders said though his comment has been circulated and made viral, party high command is aware of his health condition therefore they are also not taking his slip of tongue seriously.

