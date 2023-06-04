Mukhtar rallies Nashville to 2-1 victory over Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored late in the second half to rally Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Mukhtar, the reigning league MVP, took a pass from Daniel Lovitz and scored the winner in the 77th minute. It was his 10th goal of the season, tying Los Angeles FC's Dénis Bouanga for the league lead. Mukhtar also has seven assists, one behind the league leaders.

Nashville (9-3-4) notched its fourth straight win, improving to 6-0-2 in its last eight matches. Nashville sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind Cincinnati and one in front of the defending conference champion Philadelphia Union.

Nashville grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute on an own-goal by Dallas defender Nolan Norris.

Jáder Obrian scored the equalizer for Dallas (6-5-5) in the 25th minute. Marco Farfan and Facundo Quignon had assists on Obrian's second goal this season.

Joe Willis stopped two shots for Nashville. Maarten Paes totaled two saves for Dallas.

Nashville has collected a club-record 20 points over its current eight-match run.

Dallas had gone 17 straight home matches without conceding multiple goals until running into Mukhtar's bunch.

Nashville travels to play Toronto on Saturday. Dallas will host St. Louis City on Wednesday, continuing a match that was abandoned earlier this season.

