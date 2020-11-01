Mukesh Khanna Clarifies That He Is ‘Not Against Women Working’ After Getting Slammed Over His Sexist Remark On #MeToo Movement (View Post)

Recently, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna was slammed online after he made some sexiest and misogynist remarks on the #MeToo movement in an interview. The Shaktimaan star had spoken in length about how women are the root cause of #MeToo. That's not it, as he also mentioned that the #MeToo movement began after women started thinking they are equal to men. Further, he also said that woman should only do household work as they are meant for the same. However, now the actor has put up a clarification post on Instagram stating that he has been misunderstood. Mukesh Khanna’s Statement on Working Women Being the Reason Behind #MeToo Movement Irks Twitterati Big Time (View Tweets).

Sharing the interview, Khanna expressed that he has been never against the concept of women working and added that a controversial part was taken from the clip to malign his image. "I am not against Women Working. As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this “ Vivadit Bayan” has been taken to malign me that I mean," a part of her post read. Mukesh Khanna Blames #MeToo Crimes On Women Wanting to Work Outside Their Homes and Be Equal to Men, Clip of His Misogynistic Statement Goes Viral (Watch Video).

In his interview with Filmy Charcha, the actor said, "The problem of #MeToo began when women started working. The job of a woman is to take care of the house." "The first member who suffers in the house is the child because he doesn’t have a mother taking care of him at home," he further added. All that being said, this is not the first time Mukesh Khanna has made such controversial statements. Now, we wonder how will netizens react to the actor's clarification. Stay tuned!