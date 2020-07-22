Mukesh Birth Anniversary Special: 10 Immortal Tracks By The Talented Singer Which Will Always Be Part Of Our Playlists

Mukesh was one of those singers whose unusual voice always used to stand out. It was breezy, sweet, soft, and extremely uplifting. Mukesh is a mood now! Once he catches your ear, you won't be able to stop listening to him. His voice had magic...something that would immediately make you feel everything the characters felt on screen. So you can imagine how difficult it is to put his amazing achievements in words. Four Cats Attack a Cobra Snake! Viral Video Shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh Leaves The Internet Shocked

Also Read | Bandish Bandits Trailer Video: Ritwik Bhowmik-Shreya Chaudhry's Musical Journey Is Divided By Genre But United By Love

Mukesh or Chand Mathur was spotted at his sister's wedding by Motilal where he sang. But did you know his first song was picturised on whom? Himself! Yes, his first break was as an actor-singer in Nirdosh (1941). His first playback was for Motilal in Pehli Nazar (1945) and the song was, Dil jalta hai to jalne do. That began his musical journey that inspires many even today. So on his birth anniversary, let's recount some of his songs which are part of every music listeners' 'Classics' playlist.

Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye - Anand

Also Read | International Chess Day 2020: Check Out the Date & Significance of the Day

That was the only time when Anand mulls over his depleting life and what he is leaving behind. This movie is a gem and this song leaves you with a smile and a tear. That's how Mukesh affected everyone.

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein - Kabhi Kabhie

We have never heard more beautiful words ever written to explain 'What if' scenarios! It left us dreamy and Mukesh's voice made us miss the one we can share our dreams with.

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan - Mera Naam Joker

Mukesh and Raj Kapoor's jugalbandi was legendary. It was as if they were made for each other when it came to songs. If not, this song won't leave you with so many things every time you hear it.

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Se - Anari

The happy and quirky track with Raj Kapoor in it again makes it one of our favourite Mukesh numbers.



Mera Joota Hai Japani - Shri 420

It's not the clothes that we wear or the things that we buy that make us an Indian, it's our heart. That's beautifully said in this song with Mukesh's playful voice doing the trick for you.

Chandan Sa Badan Chanchal Chitwan - Saraswatichandra

Mukesh in his inimitable voice explains a guy talking about how beautiful his lover is...Sigh!

Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai - Shor

Life lessons right there in Mukesh's voice to make you enjoy life whatsoever may be the circumstances.

Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri - Himalay Ki God Mein

Every guy has a wishlist when it comes to his Chosen One. Here's Manoj Kumar trying to figure out what his priorities are. Mukesh's sweet voice gives this wistful song its essence.

Suhana safar - Madhumati

This song is for every travel junkie...Mukesh all the way!



Ek din bik jayenge - Dharam Karam

Truth has never been told in a better way than this song. What best is it was sung by Mukesh...who kept it light note despite the gravity of certain words.



Okay, we are leaving to listen to Mukesh's songs and miss him dearly. Meanwhile, we would love to know which one is your fav Mukesh melody.