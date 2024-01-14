Will Muir earns Bath thrilling victory against Racing 92 to earn last-16 spot

Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

A tasty Anglo-French contest on a perfect clear winter’s day offered a further reminder that the Six Nations is not the only compelling rugby show in town. At the final whistle there was also pure delight for Bath, now guaranteed to feature in the Champions Cup last 16 and still unbeaten after their third successive victory in pool two.

Racing, in negotiations to sign England’s erstwhile captain Owen Farrell from Saracens, had eased into a 22-8 lead thanks to third-quarter tries from their big No 8 Kitione Kamikamica and their exiled English winger Henry Arundell. In a fluctuating, open game, however, Bath roared back to 22–22 with 17 minutes left thanks to tries from Alfie Barbeary and Joe Cokanasiga before Will Muir’s 72nd minute score dramatically tipped the scales in the hosts’ favour.

Even the late dismissal of the forceful Barbeary for a second yellow card, not ideal timing so close to England’s Six Nations squad announcement this Wednesday, could not save Racing, coached by the former national supremo Stuart Lancaster. The Parisians have also not yet nailed down Farrell’s signature, though Lancaster did confirm “conversations” had taken place with England’s record points-scorer. “He would be a great signing, who wouldn’t want a player like Owen Farrell?” said Lancaster, before stressing that the deal also had to be right financially for the business side of Racing’s operation. “I have a wish list but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen.”

As Bath fans can testify, a good signing or two can make all the difference. Finn Russell and Barbeary, in particular, have added a completely different energy to a previously toiling team who have now qualified for the knockout stages of this competition for the first time since 2015. The 23-year-old Barbeary demonstrated that French loose forwards do not have a monopoly on galloping aggression, while Russell coped admirably in defence where he was frequently targeted by his former employers

Barbeary’s two cards, meanwhile, were both for upright challenges, one with and one without the ball, but his marauding instincts in attack will surely be rewarded with a place in Steve Borthwick’s squad. “When I signed him I said: ‘You can become the premier ball-carrier in European rugby,” said Bath’s director of rugby, Johann van Graan. “He is a special player.”

Van Graan was also delighted with the way his entire team stared down defeat and managed to inflict Racing’s third successive defeat in this season’s tournament. Ben Spencer, surely another England squad probable, had another influential game at scrum-half while Scotland’s Cameron Redpath, flourishing alongside his compatriot Russell, again oozed quality.

The visitors had turned up knowing they badly needed to win or else see qualification drift out of their control but despite the presence of Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s World Cup-winning captain, the current Top 14 leaders could not always rise to the demands of this particular occasion.

Bath’s strong scrummaging was among the reasons why, with Racing’s loose-head Hassane Kolingar conceding three penalties in the first quarter alone. Even so an 18th-minute score for Nolann Le Garrec, along with a conversion and a penalty from the same player, helped Racing into a 10-8 half-time lead and Barbeary going to the sin-bin for making barging head contact with Racing’s full-back Max Spring also did little for local momentum.

While Bath fully deserved their belated first-half try, Thomas du Toit barging over from close range, they were also a touch fortunate that Arundell, who watched Bath as a youngster, was not always at his fizzing best and was unable to convert two clear try-scoring opportunities in the first half. In the final analysis they were to prove costly.

Still, though, it was Racing who made the faster start to the second half. Bath had left oceans of space free on their right flank and a cross-kick from Antoine Gibert gave Kamikamica plenty of time to collect and score. When Arundell then eased over on the opposite wing after smart work down the blindside from Le Garrec and Maxime Baudonne, it left Bath facing a seriously uphill task.

The challenge merely served to galvanise them. Barbeary’s 59th-minute try brought the crowd alive and three minutes later a lovely backdoor offload from Olly Lawrence and an artful flick-on from Russell helped to put Cokanisaga over in the corner. The drama was not finished, with powerful bursts from Barbeary and Lawrence putting the onrushing Muir over for the crucial bonus-point score.

Even then, with Barbeary despatched after catching Le Garrec with his forearm as he barrelled forwards again, Racing had their chances but must now rely on thrashing Cardiff and hoping Ulster lose heavily at Harlequins.

Bath will round off their pool campaign in Toulouse with Van Graan hopeful that Barbeary will be cleared by a disciplinary panel this week. “He was gutted when he came off but hopefully he can play next weekend because it’s two yellow cards. We would like to think he will be available.”