Muhammad Mokaev returns at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, takes on Malcolm Gordon
Muhammad Mokaev has booked his third UFC fight.
The flyweight prospect will make his return Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. He takes on Malcolm Gordon.
MMA Junkie confirmed the booking with two people with knowledge of the situation Monday. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Mokaev (7-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), who’s one of the most promising fighters at 125 pounds, is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night 208 in London earlier this month. The 22-year-old has yet to taste defeat in his professional MMA career.
Meanwhile, Gordon (13-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC) last fought in February when he scored a first-round TKO over Denys Bondar. Gordon is currently on a two-fight winning streak.
With the addition, the updated UFC 280 lineup includes:
Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant lightweight title
Champ Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for bantamweight title
Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad
Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan
Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Amanda Lemos vs. Marina Rodriguez
Lucas Almeida vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot
Caio Borralho vs. Makhmud Muradov
Malcolm Gordon vs. Muhammad Mokaev
