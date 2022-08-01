Muhammad Mokaev returns at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, takes on Malcolm Gordon

Muhammad Mokaev has booked his third UFC fight.

The flyweight prospect will make his return Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. He takes on Malcolm Gordon.

MMA Junkie confirmed the booking with two people with knowledge of the situation Monday. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Mokaev (7-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), who’s one of the most promising fighters at 125 pounds, is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night 208 in London earlier this month. The 22-year-old has yet to taste defeat in his professional MMA career.

Meanwhile, Gordon (13-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC) last fought in February when he scored a first-round TKO over Denys Bondar. Gordon is currently on a two-fight winning streak.

With the addition, the updated UFC 280 lineup includes:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for vacant lightweight title Champ Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for bantamweight title Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot Amanda Lemos vs. Marina Rodriguez Lucas Almeida vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot Caio Borralho vs. Makhmud Muradov Malcolm Gordon vs. Muhammad Mokaev



