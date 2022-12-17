The Muhammad Ali estate is filled with dramatic wonder. It’s for sale in California

A luxurious mansion once owned by one the greatest boxers ever has landed on the real estate market in Los Angeles, California, for $16.995 million.

Inside of a gated community tucked away in the prestigious Hancock Park, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate dazzles both inside and out thanks to it being designed by the same architect who brought Southern California such landmarks as The Griffith Observatory and Los Angeles City Hall — John C. Austin.

“Built in 1916, when Estates were Mansions and their worth was not measured by the latest tech it had, rather by the quality, painstaking detail and craftsmanship it possessed,” the listing on SoldByGold.net says. “Set on a flat 1.6 acre corner lot with a commanding presence and an abundance of amenities.”

Those amenities include:

Grand entry hall

Formal dining room

Bay windows

Wet bar

Sun room with glass roof

Two offices

Views

Guest house

Hidden gardens

Pool

Stone terraces

According to Robb Report, Ali bought the home in 1974 and lived there with his family.

“These old houses, they really occupy the best positions in Hancock Park,” listing agent Gary Gold told Robb Report for the neighborhood. “These houses were built incredibly grandly and despite the test of time, are still as solid as ever. New-build houses really cannot compare.”

It was also reported that the house was a hot spot for many A-listers when the Ali family owned it, including Clint Eastwood, Insider noted.

The home was purchased by Michael Lawson and Mattie McFadden-Lawson in 2001, both of whom “previously worked with president Barack Obama,” Insider said. The Obamas “visited the home on several occasions.”

Earlier this year, another one of Ali’s homes — one he lovingly dubbed “little mansion” — went up for sale in Cherry Hill, New Jersey for $1.8 million, McClatchy News reported.

Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., Ali is generally considered the greatest heavyweight boxing champion of all time. He coined the famous phrase “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” Ali had 56 wins under his belt, five losses and 37 knockouts before he retired from the sport at 39. He was also a philanthropist and social activist. In 1984, he announced he had Parkinson’s disease, but remained in the public eye.

He died in 2016 from a respiratory issue.

