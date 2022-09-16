Mugler x Wolford Reunite for the First Time in 40 Years for Skinwear Capsule

Wolford is adding Mugler to its list of collaborators, which includes fashion-forward names like Amina Muaddi and GCDS. The duo has joined forces to launch a 12-piece "skinwear" capsule, featuring body-hugging garments signature to the Casey Cadwallader-helmed label.

The team-up comes after Wolford's exclusive two-set collection launched back in the '80s with Manfred Thierry Mugler. "Casey’s unique sensitivity and personal vision have revitalized Mugler's artistic and experimental heritage," the Austrian brand's CCO Silvia Azzali shared in a press release. "His talent honors the painstaking master craftsmanship required for such couture-level fabrication and together we will set Wolford’s avant-garde leadership bar in skinwear ever higher, valorizing as always exceptional and exclusive collaborations." Cadwallader continued, "Wolford is the world’s leader of second skin, so their expertise and finesse are must-haves for Mugler. I have been so lucky to see their latest innovations, their archives, and to work directly with the Wolford team to make this new collection."

The lineup consists of bodysuits, dresses, gloves, leggings and cycling shorts, all arriving in high-quality sheer knitwear technology. In true Mugler fashion, each garment is given a body-shaping look with leggings available in colorways such as black, red and blue.

In celebration of the release, Wolford and Mugler have tapped photographer Zhong Lin to shoot the accompanying campaign fronted by Lara Stone, Sora Choi and Aj Yel.

The Mugler x Wolford capsule is now available in Wolford boutiques, as well as its online store and Mugler's website.