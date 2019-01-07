Mugger targets UFC's Polyana Viana, immediately regrets decision

Polyana Viana weighs 115 pounds.

She’s also a UFC fighter with a 10-2 MMA record, with many of her wins coming via painful submissions.

A would-be mugger in Rio de Janeiro clearly wasn’t aware of the latter when he thought a woman of Viana’s stature made a proper target for robbery.

Robber’s cardboard gun doesn’t help his cause

Viana told MMA Junkie that a man with a cardboard cutout shaped like a gun attempted to steal her phone on a Rio street Saturday night.

According to Viana, the man’s decision resulted in a police escort to the emergency room. She told MMA Junkie that he initially asked for the time before declaring that he had a gun and demanding her cell phone.

“He was really close to me,” Viana said. “So I thought, ‘If it’s a gun, he won’t have time to draw it.’ So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, ‘Now we’ll wait for the police.'”

According to Sherdog, the rear-naked choke is a popular finishing move for Viana, resulting in a pair of her professional submission victories.

Polyana Viana used a favorite finishing move of hers on an attacker in the Rio streets Saturday. (Getty)

Viana: Attacker asked her to call police

Viana shared images of her bloodied and battered would-be assailant and his fake gun with MMA Junkie. She said by the time she was done with him, he was asking for the police.

According to Dana White, this is what happened when a guy tried to rob Polyana Viana pic.twitter.com/bINTbYgi0n — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 7, 2019





“I was fine because he didn’t even react after,” Viana said. “Since he took the punches very quickly, I think he was scared. So he didn’t react anymore. He told me to let him go, like ‘I just asked for the time.’ I said, ‘Asked for the time my ass,’ because he saw I was very angry. I said I wouldn’t let go and that I was going to call the police.

“He said, ‘Call the police, then’ because he was scared I was going to beat him up more.”

An attacker thought Polyana Viana made a good target for robbery. He was wrong. (Getty)

