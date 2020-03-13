Mugen reveals striking Red Bull Super GT livery

Ahead of the start of pre-season testing at Okayama, Mugen took the wraps off the design for its #16 Honda NSX-GT, featuring prominent 'Red Bull White Edition' branding.

#16 MUGEN NSX-GT test version with

#16 MUGEN NSX-GT test version with Red Bull Photofiles

Red Bull Photofiles

Hideki Mutoh and Ukyo Sasahara were previously confirmed as Mugen's 2020 drivers, the latter replacing the now-retired Daisuke Nakajima in the team's line-up.

Pierre Gasly, Nirei Fukuzumi, Dan Ticktum, Pato O'Ward and most recently Juri Vips (above) have all raced in the famous dark blue, red and yellow colours driving for the team.

It's believed another Red Bull-backed driver, Lucas Auer, was in the frame to drive for Mugen in SUPER GT this season before the Austrian signed a deal to return to the DTM with BMW.

Toyota's flagship TOM'S outfit has had prominent Red Bull branding on the #37 car shared by Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa since 2017, but this was not present when the squad released renders of what their 2020 machines would look like (see below).

