Mugello MotoGP: Marquez leads Petrucci in first practice

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Honda man Marquez set his best lap of 1m47.558s just 10 minutes into the 45-minute session, eclipsing the 1m47.804s set by Ducati tester Michele Pirro - who is making the first of three planned wildcards this year on a third factory GP19 this weekend.

That lap went unbeaten for the session, with Pirro's time also proving good enough for second right until the chequered flag, when it was surpassed by Petrucci's 1m47.751s.

Petronas SRT rider Fabio Quartararo was another late improver, setting a 1m47.811s on the best of the Yamahas to go fourth-fastest.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Aleix Espargaro, whose best lap was aided by a tow from Marquez in the early running, was fifth-fastest for Aprilia, although his session was curtailed by a technical problem that resulted in him parking up at the end of the straight.

Jack Miller was sixth on the Lamborghini-liveried Pramac Ducati, followed by Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda), top KTM rider Pol Espargaro and the second LCR bike of Cal Crutchlow.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso was 0.656s off the pace in 10th, while Valentino Rossi was the quicker of the works Yamahas in 12th, just behind Alex Rins' Suzuki.

Maverick Vinales was 14th, albeit just 0.036s slower than Rossi, on the second factory M1.

Jorge Lorenzo continued his Honda struggles in 18th, a little under a second adrift of Marquez, while Johann Zarco was 20th on his factory KTM in a virtually incident-free session.

Session results:

1

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'47.558

2

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'47.751

0.193

3

51

Italy
Italy

Michele Pirro

Ducati

1'47.804

0.246

4

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'47.811

0.253

5

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'47.812

0.254

6

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'47.814

0.256

7

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'47.925

0.367

8

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'48.001

0.443

9

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'48.109

0.551

10

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'48.214

0.656

11

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'48.229

0.671

12

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'48.356

0.798

13

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'48.367

0.809

14

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'48.392

0.834

15

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'48.421

0.863

16

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'48.427

0.869

17

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'48.532

0.974

18

99

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1'48.550

0.992

19

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'48.897

1.339

20

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'48.960

1.402

21

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'49.216

1.658

22

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'49.857

2.299

23

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'49.870

2.312

View full results

What to Read Next