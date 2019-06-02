Mugello MotoGP: Marquez leads Mir in warm-up

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Marquez took the lead from Mir seven minutes into the session and then quickly improved four tenths further, his 1m46.930s then staying as the top time of the session.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and Alex Rins (Suzuki) held second for most of the session before Mir posted a 1m47.019s, ending up second and just 0.089s short of Honda man Marquez.

Dovizioso and Rins, who started the session with running through the gravel at Turn 4, settled for third and fourth respectively.

Front-row starter Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) stole fifth from Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) after the chequered flag fell, the top five covered by a quarter-second.

Danilo Petrucci was seventh on the second factory Ducati, outpacing KTM's Pol Espargaro, Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat, Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Quartararo was the only competitive Yamaha in the session as factory duo Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi were separated by 0.001s in 14th and 15th, and Franco Morbidelli was 17th.

Jorge Lorenzo's poor weekend continued as he was down in 18th on the second works Honda.

Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira was the sole rider to crash in the session at Arrabbiatta 2.

Session results:

1

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'46.930

2

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'47.019

0.089

3

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'47.054

0.124

4

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'47.115

0.185

5

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'47.178

0.248

6

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'47.291

0.361

7

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'47.371

0.441

8

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'47.411

0.481

9

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'47.483

0.553

10

51

Italy
Italy

Michele Pirro

Ducati

1'47.528

0.598

11

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'47.529

0.599

12

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'47.730

0.800

13

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'47.750

0.820

14

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'47.756

0.826

15

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'47.757

0.827

16

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'47.759

0.829

17

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'47.908

0.978

18

99

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1'48.102

1.172

19

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'48.263

1.333

20

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'48.461

1.531

21

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'48.573

1.643

22

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'48.844

1.914

23

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'49.121

2.191

View full results

