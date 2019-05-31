Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest in FP2 from Quartararo

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Bagnaia's best time of 1m46.732s came in the dying seconds of the Friday afternoon session as most riders opted to close out the day with a fresh soft rear tyre.

Among those not to do so was Marc Marquez, who surpassed his own FP1 benchmark on only his second flying lap - setting a 1m47.062s that went unchallenged until the closing stages.

With six minutes left on the clock, Danilo Petrucci deposed the Honda rider by setting a 1m47.012s, before Pol Espargaro went fastest aboard the KTM, becoming the first to break into the 1m46s.

Factory Ducati man responded with a 1m46.863s moments later, but that was then beaten by Quartararo's 1m46.778s on the Petronas Yamaha and then Bagnaia's last-ditch session-topping effort.

Petrucci ended up third ahead of Espargaro, while Maverick Vinales was the fifth and final rider to crack the 1m47s barrier on the best of the works Yamahas.

Marquez's early lap was still good enough for sixth, followed by Alex Rins' Suzuki, Cal Crutchlow's LCR Honda and Jack Miller's Pramac Ducati.

Franco Morbidelli completed the top 10 - and thus the provisional Q2 positions - on the second Petronas SRT bike, fractionally ahead of Andrea Dovizioso's Ducati in 11th.

Johann Zarco was 12th on his KTM despite becoming the first crasher of the weekend with a late fall at the sweeping Palagio left-hander.

That was soon followed by Miller running into the gravel and crashing at the following bend, Correntaio.

Aleix Espargaro once again led Aprilia's efforts, albeit down in 16th after ending up fifth in FP1, while Valentino Rossi was nearly a full second off the pace in 18th place.

Jorge Lorenzo was a lowly 20th on the second works Honda, 1.382s slower than Bagnaia.

Session results

1

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'46.732

2

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'46.778

0.046

3

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'46.863

0.131

4

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'46.966

0.234

5

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'46.973

0.241

6

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'47.062

0.330

7

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'47.167

0.435

8

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'47.170

0.438

9

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'47.185

0.453

10

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'47.268

0.536

11

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'47.347

0.615

12

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'47.419

0.687

13

51

Italy
Italy

Michele Pirro

Ducati

1'47.421

0.689

14

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'47.483

0.751

15

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'47.579

0.847

16

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'47.612

0.880

17

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'47.686

0.954

18

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'47.726

0.994

19

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'47.887

1.155

20

99

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1'48.114

1.382

21

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'48.146

1.414

22

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'48.496

1.764

23

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'48.914

2.182

