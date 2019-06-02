Mugello Moto3: Arbolino edges Dalla Porta for maiden win

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Snipers Honda rider Arbolino was third exiting the final corner, but managed to slipstream his way by both Jaume Masia's Bester Capital KTM and Dalla Porta's Leopard Honda to sneak the win by 0.029 seconds.

The top five riders were covered by just 0.257s at the line, although it was Dalla Porta that commanded the race for much of its 20-lap distance.

He had opened up an advantage of 0.6s - no mean feat with the dramatic slipstream effect at Mugello - at the end of lap seven after grabbing the lead off Arbolino at the start of lap four.

But poleman Arbolino was able to drag himself back into contention and repassed Dalla Porta to lead on lap nine, and the lead pack remained tightly bunched until the finish.

Dalla Porta even recovered from running wide on lap 11, passing five riders at the last corner Bucine to thrust himself right back into the frame for a first win of 2019.

He then traded the lead with Arbolino as well as the two SIC58 Hondas of Tatsuki Suzuki and Niccolo Antonelli, and looked well-placed to come out on top until he was nudged wide by Masia at San Donato at the start of the final lap.

Again, Dalla Porta regrouped, retaking the lead several corners later, but he didn't have enough of a margin exiting Bucine and found himself outdragged to the finish line by Arbolino.

Behind third-placed man Masia, Antonelli took fourth, while Dennis Foggia recorded his best finish of the season so far with fifth for Sky Racing VR46 KTM.

Le Mans winner John McPhee was sixth on his Petronas Honda, followed by pre-race points leader Aron Canet (Max Racing Team KTM) and Suzuki.

Notable retirements included Gabriel Rodrigo, who crashed his Gresini Honda on the fourth lap having briefly led early on, Dalla Porta's Leopard teammate Marcos Ramirez, who pitted with mechanical trouble, and Qatar winner Kaito Toba, who high-sided on lap 17 and took fellow countryman Ayumu Sasaki (Petronas) with him.

Romano Fenati (Snipers) also got caught up in a late crash with Andrea Migno (Nieto KTM).

Canet continues to hold a slender lead in the riders' standings, with Dalla Porta closing to just three points in second and Antonelli only a further 10 back in third.

Race results:

1

14

Italy
Italy

Tony Arbolino

Honda

20

2

48

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Honda

20

0.029

3

5

Spain
Spain

Jaume Masia

KTM

20

0.078

4

23

Italy
Italy

Niccolo Antonelli

Honda

20

0.156

5

7

Italy
Italy

Dennis Foggia

KTM

20

0.267

6

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

John McPhee

Honda

20

0.403

7

44

Spain
Spain

Arón Canet

KTM

20

0.559

8

24

Japan
Japan

Tatsuki Suzuki

Honda

20

0.595

9

13

Italy
Italy

Celestino Vietti Ramus

KTM

20

1.566

10

40

South Africa
South Africa

Darryn Binder

KTM

20

1.597

11

25

Spain
Spain

Raúl Fernández

KTM

20

2.519

12

75

Spain
Spain

Albert Arenas

KTM

20

2.554

13

11

Spain
Spain

Sergio García

Honda

20

2.578

14

84

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Jakub Kornfeil

KTM

20

22.830

15

76

Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan

Makar Yurchenko

KTM

20

26.669

16

31

Indonesia
Indonesia

Gerry Salim

Honda

20

26.745

17

6

Ryusei Yamanaka

Honda

20

26.777

18

61

Turkey
Turkey

Can Öncü

KTM

20

26.779

19

77

Spain
Spain

Vicente Pérez

KTM

20

26.873

20

12

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Filip Salač

KTM

20

29.782

21

54

Italy
Italy

Riccardo Rossi

Honda

20

51.331

71

Japan
Japan

Ayumu Sasaki

Honda

16

4 Laps

27

Japan
Japan

Kaito Toba

Honda

16

4 Laps

16

Italy
Italy

Andrea Migno

KTM

15

5 Laps

55

Italy
Italy

Romano Fenati

Honda

15

5 Laps

42

Spain
Spain

Marcos Ramirez

Honda

11

9 Laps

69

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Booth-Amos

KTM

9

11 Laps

21

Spain
Spain

Alonso López

Honda

7

13 Laps

3

Italy
Italy

Kevin Zannoni

TM Racing

7

13 Laps

19

Argentina
Argentina

Gabriel Rodrigo

Honda

3

17 Laps

22

Japan
Japan

Kazuki Masaki

KTM

2

18 Laps

View full results

