Mugello Moto2: Marquez scores dominant win

Intact GP duo Tom Luthi and Marcel Schrotter led in the early stages as Marquez was running third from his front row grid position.

He passed Schrotter on lap 6 and then Luthi on lap 9, both at Turn 1, and then quickly pulled away.

As Luthi couldn't keep up with Marquez, he came under pressure from Sky VR46's Luca Marini.

He could only keep Marini at bay for four laps but by the time the local rider had assumed second place, Marquez had established a two-second lead and Valentino Rossi's half-brother was also unable to close the gap.

Marquez cruised to the finish to win by 1.9s with Marini, closely followed by Luthi and Baldassarri until the end, scoring his best result of the season in second.

Luthi held on to third, with Baldassarri salvaging fourth from 15th on the grid, the Pons rider keeping the championship lead but only by two and four points from Marquez and Luthi respecitvely.

Speed Up's Jorge Navarro lost his place to Baldassarri after a mistake and then was under attack by Augusto Fernandez (Pons) and Enea Bastianini (Italtrans) on the last lap.

Fernandez in the end secured fifth followed by rookie Bastianini and Navarro, with Schrotter dropping to as low as eighth place.

Gresini rider Sam Lowes was a distant ninth, with Navarro's rookie teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio taking an impressive 10th after dropping to the back of the field on the opening lap.

Tetsuta Nagashima and Xavi Vierge tangled at Turn 4 and the Japanese rider ran wide, catching Di Giannantonio off guard and causing Iker Lecuona to crash.

KTM's disastrous run continued with Brad Binder its lead rider in 15th.

Local riders Simone Corsi, Nicolo Bulega and Stefano Manzi all crashed at various points in the race, with wildcard Teppei Nagoe, Joe Roberts and Jake Dixon also retiring.

Race results:

1

73

Spain
Spain

Alex Marquez

Kalex

21

2

10

Italy
Italy

Luca Marini

Kalex

21

1.928

3

12

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Luthi

Kalex

21

2.242

4

7

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Kalex

21

3.653

5

40

Spain
Spain

Augusto Fernandez

Kalex

21

3.973

6

33

Italy
Italy

Enea Bastianini

Kalex

21

3.985

7

9

Spain
Spain

Jorge Navarro

Speed Up

21

4.986

8

23

Germany
Germany

Marcel Schrotter

Kalex

21

6.215

9

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Sam Lowes

Kalex

21

11.466

10

21

Italy
Italy

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Speed Up

21

13.050

11

54

Italy
Italy

Mattia Pasini

Kalex

21

13.934

12

97

Spain
Spain

Xavi Vierge

Kalex

21

17.176

13

87

Australia
Australia

Remy Gardner

Kalex

21

19.894

14

45

Japan
Japan

Tetsuta Nagashima

Kalex

21

20.055

15

41

South Africa
South Africa

Brad Binder

KTM

21

20.591

16

88

Spain
Spain

Jorge Martin

KTM

21

20.672

17

77

Switzerland
Switzerland

Dominique Aegerter

MV

21

24.081

18

5

Italy
Italy

Andrea Locatelli

Kalex

21

26.677

19

64

Netherlands
Netherlands

Bo Bendsneyder

NTS

21

36.831

20

3

Germany
Germany

Lukas Tulovic

KTM

21

41.874

21

65

Germany
Germany

Philipp Ottl

KTM

21

44.611

22

4

South Africa
South Africa

Steven Odendaal

NTS

21

45.131

23

72

Italy
Italy

Marco Bezzecchi

KTM

21

45.136

24

20

Indonesia
Indonesia

Dimas Ekky Pratama

Kalex

21

1'01.819

25

18

Andorra
Andorra

Xavi Cardelus

KTM

21

1'40.942

16

United States
United States

Joe Roberts

KTM

15

6 Laps

96

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dixon

KTM

10

11 Laps

24

Italy
Italy

Simone Corsi

Kalex

8

13 Laps

11

Italy
Italy

Nicolo Bulega

Kalex

7

14 Laps

62

Italy
Italy

Stefano Manzi

MV

7

14 Laps

19

Teppei Nagoe

Kalex

4

17 Laps

27

Spain
Spain

Iker Lecuona

KTM

View full results

