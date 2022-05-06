Mufasa, a lion at the Kansas City Zoo, euthanized after facing age-related health issues

A 20-year-old lion at the Kansas City Zoo completed his circle of life this week after several years of age-related health issues.

Mufasa was humanely euthanized after a series of examinations, zoo staff said in a post on social media.

“Mufasa’s long life is a testament to the excellent care provided by our animal care and veterinary health teams,” the zoo said in the statement.

The king of the jungle was one of four cubs born at the zoo on Sept. 1, 2001. He appreciated the simple joys of life: napping, playing and goat’s milk.

Visitors would often find him alongside Shakarri and Jabari, the other two males in the lion’s pride.

Caregivers of the wild cat said one of their favorite memories of Mufasa was watching him discover his holiday gifts at the zoo’s annual Lion Christmas event.

For several years, he had been treated for age-related issues but his quality of life recently diminished.

“This beloved lion was truly a member of the KCZoo and will be greatly missed,” the zoo said.