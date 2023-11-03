Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.9% Yield

It looks like Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Mueller Water Products' shares before the 8th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.064 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.24 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mueller Water Products stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $12.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for Mueller Water Products

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Mueller Water Products paid out a comfortable 50% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Mueller Water Products paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 111%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Mueller Water Products's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Mueller Water Products's ability to maintain its dividend.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Mueller Water Products, with earnings per share up 7.3% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Mueller Water Products an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Mueller Water Products has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. To summarise, Mueller Water Products looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Mueller Water Products's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Mueller Water Products (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.