What Is Muehlhan's (ETR:M4N) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Muehlhan (ETR:M4N) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 26% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Muehlhan Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.10 that sentiment around Muehlhan isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Muehlhan has a lower P/E than the average (10.2) in the construction industry classification.

XTRA:M4N Price Estimation Relative to Market March 29th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Muehlhan will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Muehlhan increased earnings per share by a whopping 28% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 37% per year over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Muehlhan's P/E?

Net debt totals 84% of Muehlhan's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Muehlhan's P/E Ratio

Muehlhan trades on a P/E ratio of 7.1, which is below the DE market average of 16.5. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Muehlhan over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 10.2 back then to 7.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Muehlhan. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

