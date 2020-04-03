How Much is Tulikivi Corporation's (HEL:TULAV) CEO Getting Paid?

Heikki Vauhkonen became the CEO of Tulikivi Corporation (HEL:TULAV) in 2013. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Heikki Vauhkonen's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Tulikivi Corporation has a market capitalization of €5.9m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €247k over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €185k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €184m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €308k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 52% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 48% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Tulikivi pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, in comparison to the wider industry.

That means Heikki Vauhkonen receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Tulikivi has changed over time.

Is Tulikivi Corporation Growing?

Tulikivi Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 1.9% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.03%.

In the last three years the company has failed to grow earnings per share. And the flat revenue is seriously uninspiring. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tulikivi Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 53% over three years, some Tulikivi Corporation shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Heikki Vauhkonen is paid around what is normal for the leaders of comparable size companies.

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Tulikivi you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

