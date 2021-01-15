How much will new TfL Tube and bus fare rises cost me?

What will it mean for me? (AFP via Getty Images)

The Tube and bus fare hikes being introduced in London from March 1 will cost passengers an extra £60 million this year, it was revealed on Friday.

Mayor Sadiq Khan set out full details of a multitude of rises, averaging 2.6 per cent in line with Government orders, across the Transport for London network – but said several key fares would be frozen.

Overall the changes are predicted to increase TfL’s income by £60m by the end of the year, though this will also depend on public transport use as the capital emerges from the third wave of the pandemic.

Tory critics said the increases – the first widespread rises since Mr Khan took office in 2016 – amounted to a “triple whammy” in addition to the Mayor’s 9.5 per cent hike in his share of council tax from April and his decision to maintain the congestion charge at £15 until the autumn.

Key changes

The daily pay-as-you-go “cap” on multiple trips using Oyster or contactless cards will increase between 1.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent.

Bus fares will rise by 5p to £1.55.

Single Oyster and contactless Tube fares in zone one will be frozen at £2.40, on- and off-peak, but will increase by 10p for zones 1-2 journeys, to £3 peak and £2.50 off-peak.

The £2 daily access charge for a Boris bike remains unchanged.

A trip on the cross-Thames cable car, which links North Greenwich and the Royal Docks, will increase 50p, or 11.1 per cent, to £5.

The £4.90 and £5.90 Tube cash fares for up to three and five zones will rise to £5.50 and £6 respectively, with the £6 fare for Zones 1-6 remaining unchanged.

Accompanied under 11s will continue to travel free.

What it means for TfL

Details published by City Hall said the increases were projected to produce a 12-month revenue yield of £74m, comprising £34m for London Underground; £31m for bus; and £9m for the DLR, trams, London Overground and TfL Rail.

However, because the 2021 fares increase has been delayed by two months at the request of the Department for Transport to coincide with rises on national rail services, the total yield expected in the remaining 10 months of 2021 falls to around £60m.

The 5p increase in bus fares amounts to a 3.3 per cent rise but was the “minimum amount by which the fare could be increased” and is the first increase since 2014.

The One Day bus and tram cap is increased to £4.65, equal to the price of three single fares. The seven-day bus and tram season ticket is increased to £21.90.

The free Hopper bus ticket is retained and will continue to allow unlimited free transfers within an hour of a first paid-for journey.

On the Emirates Air Line, all fares will be increasing overall by 10 per cent – including child fares and cash fares – and will generate an increase in revenue of around 12 per cent, equal to £400,000 in 2021.

Free travel for young people under the age of 18 will remain in place.

‘Inevitable’

Mr Khan said: “Londoners know that I have done everything possible to make public transport more affordable since I became Mayor - including introducing the unlimited Hopper bus fare and freezing all TfL fares since taking office - saving the average London household over £200.

“Unfortunately this year Ministers insisted on a RPI+1 per cent fares increase in order for TfL to get the emergency Government support needed as a consequence of the global pandemic.

“Public transport should be affordable to all, so I am pleased that I was able to fight off even worse Government proposals to scrap free travel for under 18’s and concessions for over 60’s as well as bigger fares increase.”

London TravelWatch Director, Emma Gibson said: “Londoners are not going to be happy about these fares rises, especially those suffering financially as a result of the pandemic.

“But we are pleased to see that bus fares have been kept relatively low, as buses are most used by lower income Londoners including the many key workers who have been keeping the capital going.”

Keith Prince, GLA Conservatives transport spokesman, said the fares rise was “inevitable”.

He said: “The Mayor has lost billions of pounds by failing to deliver Crossrail, freezing fares and turning a blind eye to waste at TfL.

“By failing to get a grip of TfL's finances, Khan has hit Londoners with a triple whammy by putting up their council tax rise, TfL fares and the congestion charge.”

