How Much Of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

TFI International has a market capitalization of CA$5.2b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TFI International.

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TFI International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that TFI International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TFI International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TFI International. Our data shows that FMR LLC is the largest shareholder with 4.8% of shares outstanding. Alain Bédard is the second largest shareholder owning 4.7% of common stock, and Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds about 3.4% of the company stock. Alain Bédard, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

