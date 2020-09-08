How Much Is Tern Plc (LON:TERN) Paying Its CEO?

Al Sisto became the CEO of Tern Plc (LON:TERN) in 2016, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

Comparing Tern Plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Tern Plc has a market capitalization of UK£19m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£126k for the year to December 2019. We note that's an increase of 49% above last year. Notably, the salary of UK£126k is the entirety of the CEO compensation.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£152m, reported a median total CEO compensation of UK£249k. Accordingly, Tern pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, Al Sisto directly owns UK£418k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£126k UK£84k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation UK£126k UK£84k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 49% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 51% is other remuneration. On a company level, Tern prefers to reward its CEO through a salary, opting not to pay Al Sisto through non-salary benefits. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Tern Plc's Growth

Tern Plc has reduced its earnings per share by 102% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 18% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tern Plc Been A Good Investment?

Tern Plc has generated a total shareholder return of 16% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Tern pays CEO compensation exclusively through a salary, with non-salary compensation completely ignored. As previously discussed, Al is compensated less than what is normal for CEOs of companies of similar size, and which belong to the same industry. And revenue growth for the company is showing some positive trends.And revenues are growing at a healthy clip.And revenues are increasing at a good pace over the past year. But EPS growth has been negative, and shareholder returns, though growing, have not been very impressive over this time. All things considered, we don't think CEO compensation is too generous, but stockholders might not favor a bump before overall performance improves substantially.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) in Tern we think you should know about.

