How much switching to an electric vehicle could really save you

The electric vehicle renaissance is upon us. What was once dismissed as a naive novelty is now recognized as the future of driving, with virtually every major automaker throwing their hat into the ring.

Despite a global pandemic, EV pioneer Tesla just reported its best quarter ever, with a 40% increase in sales over the third quarter of last year. It’s been so successful it decided to split its stock, making it easier for ordinary people to invest in such a highly valuable company.

Buying an electric vehicle can be a daunting investment, too. However, a new study from Consumer Reports reveals just how worthwhile that investment can be.

How much you can save with an EV

Sticker shock is a common occurrence when shopping for an electric vehicle, since EVs can cost anywhere from 10% to over 40% more than similar gas-powered models.

But based on Consumer Reports’ findings, the long-term ownership costs of an EV are $6,000 to $10,000 less than a vehicle with an internal combustion engine.

These are the areas where you’ll see the biggest savings:

Fuel

Depending on the size of your vehicle and where you charge up, electric vehicles can provide substantial savings over their gas-powered counterparts.

Here’s an overview of the cost to operate an EV compared to a vehicle with an internal combustion engine for 15,000 miles, which the Department of Transportation estimates is the approximate annual mileage for owners of new vehicles.

Gas-powered car: $1,420

Electric car: $620

Gas-powered SUV/crossover: $1,800

Electric SUV/crossover: $780

Gas-powered pickup truck: $2,300

Electric pickup truck: $990

During the first year of ownership, electric vehicles cost around 60% less to fuel, with savings between $800 and $1,310 depending on the vehicle’s size.

Due to regional price differences in both gas and electricity, the fuel savings on EVs won’t be the same for everyone. However, EV owners who mainly charge their vehicles at home overnight — when electricity prices are lower — will see significant savings no matter where they live.

Consumer Reports found that over a typical seven-year ownership of an electric vehicle, average fuel savings were $4,700 for a car, $6,300 for an SUV and $8,800 for a pickup, compared to similar gas-powered vehicles.

Maintenance and repairs

The cost to maintain and repair an electric vehicle over a 200,000 mile lifetime is roughly half as much as maintenance and repairs on a similar gas-powered vehicle, with an average savings of around $4,600.

