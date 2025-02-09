Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Super Bowl LIX signage at the Caesars Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, and you can still be a part of the action.

Though the game is today, there are a handful of last-minute tickets still available.

The best news, Super Bowl ticket prices are lower than they have been in years.

If you're looking for same-day Super Bowl tickets, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know:

Last minute Super Bowl LIX tickets

A handful of 2025 Super Bowl tickets are still available at StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster and Vivid.

Shop Super Bowl LIX tickets

Cheapest Super Bowl tickets

With just a few hours until kickoff, StubHub has taken the lead for the cheapest Super Bowl ticket. See each site's cheapest Super Bowl ticket below:

Best Super Bowl ticket

On the other side, StubHub's Super Bowl ticket with the "best view" is a 3rd row seat in Section 112, on the Chiefs sideline. Those tickets cost $7,000 each.

See best view Super Bowl tickets

Super Bowl halftime show

A ticket to the game also gets you in for the halftime show, where you'll get to see Kendrick Lamar perform with SZA. It should be an epic halftime performance.

Where to stay in New Orleans?

Need a last minute room for tonight? Check out our list of 10 New Orleans Airbnbs that are just a few minutes from the stadium.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Super Bowl?

If you can't attend the big game in person, there are a number of ways to tune in. The game will be aired on FOX, which can be streamed through Sling and with a Fubo FREE trial.

Shop Super Bowl LIX tickets

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How much do Super Bowl tickets cost today? Game day Super Bowl ticket prices