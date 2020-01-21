How much are Super Bowl tickets 2020? Here are the cheapest & most expensive prices for Miami

Hoping to grab a seat or two for Super Bowl 54? Well, get ready to empty your purse or wallet.

Ticket prices continue to rise for the biggest event in sports, and 2020's edition between the 49ers and Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2, will be no exception.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., will play host to this year's Super Bowl, cramming in over 60,000 spectators. It's the first time in a decade that the final game of the NFL season will take place in Miami, as the Saints came back to defeat the Colts 31-17 for the franchise's first championship in 2010.

If you're planning on heading to Florida for Super Bowl 54, be sure to check out all the info below on ticket prices and how to find your way into the game. If not, sit back and be glad you aren't spending hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on a coveted ticket.

How much are Super Bowl tickets in 2020?

With it being the most widely viewed sporting event in most years, Super Bowl tickets don't come cheap. Currently, the cheapest ticket you can find is roughly $4,100 on StubHub with the next-cheapest within $300. NFL Ticket Exchange's lowest ticket price was $5,599 on Jan. 21.

The most expensive tickets are very close to the field and typically include some sort of pregame/postgame hospitality and maybe even an on-field experience. Miami Garden also offers club packages (not listed here) that can range between $30,000 and $50,000 per ticket.

The most common (and usually cheapest) place to buy Super Bowl tickets is on reseller websites like StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. Fans can also head to NFL Ticket Exchange, the official reseller of the NFL. However, those prices tend to be higher than those listed on other ticket re-selling sites.

Here's a look at the lowest and highest Super Bowl ticket prices on each site as of Jan. 21:

Most expensive tickets to Super Bowl 54

Website Price SeatGeek $20,100 Vivid Seats $16,363 StubHub $21,855 NFL Exchange $16,800

Cheapest tickets to Super Bowl 54

Website Price SeatGeek $4,500 Vivid Seats $4,570 StubHub $4,129 NFL Exchange $5,599

How much did Super Bowl tickets cost in 2019?

According to StubHub, the average get-in price for Super Bowl 53 last year was $2,577 and the average purchase price was $4,613. Less than a week prior to kickoff, the cheapest ticket sold on StubHub for Patriots vs. Rams last February was $2,000.

History of Super Bowl ticket prices

1983 17 $40 $101 Redskins vs. Dolphins

Going to the Super Bowl is expensive, to say the least, but tickets weren't always so far out of reach. Here's a look at the ticket prices from the past, including equivalent to today taken, according to a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune in 2018.