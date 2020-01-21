How much are Super Bowl tickets 2020? Here are the cheapest & most expensive prices for Miami

Hoping to grab a seat or two for Super Bowl 54? Well, get ready to empty your purse or wallet.

Ticket prices continue to rise for the biggest event in sports, and 2020's edition between the 49ers and Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2, will be no exception.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., will play host to this year's Super Bowl, cramming in over 60,000 spectators. It's the first time in a decade that the final game of the NFL season will take place in Miami, as the Saints came back to defeat the Colts 31-17 for the franchise's first championship in 2010.

If you're planning on heading to Florida for Super Bowl 54, be sure to check out all the info below on ticket prices and how to find your way into the game. If not, sit back and be glad you aren't spending hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on a coveted ticket.

How much are Super Bowl tickets in 2020?

With it being the most widely viewed sporting event in most years, Super Bowl tickets don't come cheap. Currently, the cheapest ticket you can find is roughly $4,100 on StubHub with the next-cheapest within $300. NFL Ticket Exchange's lowest ticket price was $5,599 on Jan. 21.

The most expensive tickets are very close to the field and typically include some sort of pregame/postgame hospitality and maybe even an on-field experience. Miami Garden also offers club packages (not listed here) that can range between $30,000 and $50,000 per ticket.

The most common (and usually cheapest) place to buy Super Bowl tickets is on reseller websites like StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. Fans can also head to NFL Ticket Exchange, the official reseller of the NFL. However, those prices tend to be higher than those listed on other ticket re-selling sites.

Here's a look at the lowest and highest Super Bowl ticket prices on each site as of Jan. 21:

Most expensive tickets to Super Bowl 54

Website

Price

SeatGeek

$20,100

Vivid Seats

$16,363

StubHub

$21,855

NFL Exchange

$16,800

Cheapest tickets to Super Bowl 54

Website

Price

SeatGeek

$4,500

Vivid Seats

$4,570

StubHub

$4,129

NFL Exchange

$5,599

How much did Super Bowl tickets cost in 2019?

According to StubHub, the average get-in price for Super Bowl 53 last year was $2,577 and the average purchase price was $4,613. Less than a week prior to kickoff, the cheapest ticket sold on StubHub for Patriots vs. Rams last February was $2,000.

History of Super Bowl ticket prices

1983 17 $40 $101 Redskins vs. Dolphins

Going to the Super Bowl is expensive, to say the least, but tickets weren't always so far out of reach. Here's a look at the ticket prices from the past, including equivalent to today taken, according to a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune in 2018.

Year

Super Bowl

Ticket cost

Ticket cost (inflation)

Matchup

1967

1

$12

$90

Packers vs. Chiefs

1968

2

$12

$87

Packers vs. Raiders

1969

3

$12

$83

Jets vs. Baltimore Colts

1970

4

$15

$98

Chiefs vs. Vikings

1971

5

$15

$93

Baltimore Colts vs. Cowboys

1972

6

$15

$90

Cowboys vs. Dolphins

1973

7

$15

$87

Dolphins vs. Redskins

1974

8

$15

$79

Dolphins vs. Vikings

1975

9

$20

$95

Steelers vs. Vikings

1976

10

$20

$89

Steelers vs. Cowboys

1977

11

$20

$84

Raiders vs. Vikings

1978

12

$30

$118

Cowboys vs. Broncos

1979

13

$30

$108

Steelers vs. Cowboys

1980

14

$30

$95

Steelers vs. Rams

1981

15

$40

$113

Raiders vs. Eagles

1982

16

$40

$105

49ers vs. Bengals

1983

17

$40

$101

Redskins vs. Dolphins

1984

18

$60

$145

Los Angeles Raiders vs. Redskins

1985

19

$60

$140

49ers vs. Dolphins

1986

20

$75

$169

Bears vs. Patriots

1987

21

$75

$166

Giants vs. Broncos

1988

22

$100

$213

Redskins vs. Broncos

1989

23

$100

$204

49ers vs. Bengals

1990

24

$125

$242

49ers vs. Broncos

1991

25

$150

$275

Giants vs. Bills

1992

26

$150

$268

Redskins vs. Bills

1993

27

$175

$303

Cowboys vs. Bills

1994

28

$175

$295

Cowboys vs. Bills

1995

29

$200

$328

49ers vs. Chargers

1996

30

$350

$559

Cowboys vs. Steelers

1997

31

$275

$426

Packers vs. Patriots

1998

32

$275

$420

Broncos vs. Packers

1999

33

$325

$488

Broncos vs. Falcons

2000

34

$325

$475

St. Louis Rams vs. Titans

2001

35

$325

$458

Ravens vs. Giants

2002

36

$400

$557

Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams

2003

37

$500

$679

Buccaneers vs. Raiders

2004

38

$600

$799

Patriots vs. Panthers

2005

39

$600

$776

Patriots vs. Eagles

2006

40

$700

$871

Steelers vs. Seahawks

2007

41

$700

$853

Colts vs. Bears

2008

42

$900

$1,052

Giants vs. Patriots

2009

43

$1,000

$1,168

Steelers vs. Cardinals

2010

44

$1,000

$1,138

Saints vs. Colts

2011

45

$1,200

$1,344

Packers vs. Steelers

2012

46

$1,200

$1,306

Giants vs. Patriots

2013

47

$1,250

$1,339

Ravens vs. 49ers

2014

48

$1,500

$1,582

Seahawks vs. Broncos

2015

49

$2,111

$2,000

Patriots vs. Seahawks

2016

50

$2,500

$2,605

Broncos vs. Panthers

2017

51

$2,500

$2,500

Patriots vs. Falcons

2018

52

$2,500

$2,500

Eagles vs. Patriots

2019

53

$2,557

$2,557

Patriots vs. Rams

