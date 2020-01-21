How much are Super Bowl tickets 2020? Here are the cheapest & most expensive prices for Miami
Hoping to grab a seat or two for Super Bowl 54? Well, get ready to empty your purse or wallet.
Ticket prices continue to rise for the biggest event in sports, and 2020's edition between the 49ers and Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2, will be no exception.
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., will play host to this year's Super Bowl, cramming in over 60,000 spectators. It's the first time in a decade that the final game of the NFL season will take place in Miami, as the Saints came back to defeat the Colts 31-17 for the franchise's first championship in 2010.
If you're planning on heading to Florida for Super Bowl 54, be sure to check out all the info below on ticket prices and how to find your way into the game. If not, sit back and be glad you aren't spending hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on a coveted ticket.
How much are Super Bowl tickets in 2020?
With it being the most widely viewed sporting event in most years, Super Bowl tickets don't come cheap. Currently, the cheapest ticket you can find is roughly $4,100 on StubHub with the next-cheapest within $300. NFL Ticket Exchange's lowest ticket price was $5,599 on Jan. 21.
The most expensive tickets are very close to the field and typically include some sort of pregame/postgame hospitality and maybe even an on-field experience. Miami Garden also offers club packages (not listed here) that can range between $30,000 and $50,000 per ticket.
The most common (and usually cheapest) place to buy Super Bowl tickets is on reseller websites like StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. Fans can also head to NFL Ticket Exchange, the official reseller of the NFL. However, those prices tend to be higher than those listed on other ticket re-selling sites.
Here's a look at the lowest and highest Super Bowl ticket prices on each site as of Jan. 21:
Most expensive tickets to Super Bowl 54
Website
Price
SeatGeek
$20,100
Vivid Seats
$16,363
StubHub
$21,855
NFL Exchange
$16,800
Cheapest tickets to Super Bowl 54
Website
Price
SeatGeek
$4,500
Vivid Seats
$4,570
StubHub
$4,129
NFL Exchange
$5,599
How much did Super Bowl tickets cost in 2019?
According to StubHub, the average get-in price for Super Bowl 53 last year was $2,577 and the average purchase price was $4,613. Less than a week prior to kickoff, the cheapest ticket sold on StubHub for Patriots vs. Rams last February was $2,000.
History of Super Bowl ticket prices
1983 17 $40 $101 Redskins vs. Dolphins
Going to the Super Bowl is expensive, to say the least, but tickets weren't always so far out of reach. Here's a look at the ticket prices from the past, including equivalent to today taken, according to a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune in 2018.
Year
Super Bowl
Ticket cost
Ticket cost (inflation)
Matchup
1967
1
$12
$90
Packers vs. Chiefs
1968
2
$12
$87
Packers vs. Raiders
1969
3
$12
$83
Jets vs. Baltimore Colts
1970
4
$15
$98
Chiefs vs. Vikings
1971
5
$15
$93
Baltimore Colts vs. Cowboys
1972
6
$15
$90
Cowboys vs. Dolphins
1973
7
$15
$87
Dolphins vs. Redskins
1974
8
$15
$79
Dolphins vs. Vikings
1975
9
$20
$95
Steelers vs. Vikings
1976
10
$20
$89
Steelers vs. Cowboys
1977
11
$20
$84
Raiders vs. Vikings
1978
12
$30
$118
Cowboys vs. Broncos
1979
13
$30
$108
Steelers vs. Cowboys
1980
14
$30
$95
Steelers vs. Rams
1981
15
$40
$113
Raiders vs. Eagles
1982
16
$40
$105
49ers vs. Bengals
1983
17
$40
$101
Redskins vs. Dolphins
1984
18
$60
$145
Los Angeles Raiders vs. Redskins
1985
19
$60
$140
49ers vs. Dolphins
1986
20
$75
$169
Bears vs. Patriots
1987
21
$75
$166
Giants vs. Broncos
1988
22
$100
$213
Redskins vs. Broncos
1989
23
$100
$204
49ers vs. Bengals
1990
24
$125
$242
49ers vs. Broncos
1991
25
$150
$275
Giants vs. Bills
1992
26
$150
$268
Redskins vs. Bills
1993
27
$175
$303
Cowboys vs. Bills
1994
28
$175
$295
Cowboys vs. Bills
1995
29
$200
$328
49ers vs. Chargers
1996
30
$350
$559
Cowboys vs. Steelers
1997
31
$275
$426
Packers vs. Patriots
1998
32
$275
$420
Broncos vs. Packers
1999
33
$325
$488
Broncos vs. Falcons
2000
34
$325
$475
St. Louis Rams vs. Titans
2001
35
$325
$458
Ravens vs. Giants
2002
36
$400
$557
Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams
2003
37
$500
$679
Buccaneers vs. Raiders
2004
38
$600
$799
Patriots vs. Panthers
2005
39
$600
$776
Patriots vs. Eagles
2006
40
$700
$871
Steelers vs. Seahawks
2007
41
$700
$853
Colts vs. Bears
2008
42
$900
$1,052
Giants vs. Patriots
2009
43
$1,000
$1,168
Steelers vs. Cardinals
2010
44
$1,000
$1,138
Saints vs. Colts
2011
45
$1,200
$1,344
Packers vs. Steelers
2012
46
$1,200
$1,306
Giants vs. Patriots
2013
47
$1,250
$1,339
Ravens vs. 49ers
2014
48
$1,500
$1,582
Seahawks vs. Broncos
2015
49
$2,111
$2,000
Patriots vs. Seahawks
2016
50
$2,500
$2,605
Broncos vs. Panthers
2017
51
$2,500
$2,500
Patriots vs. Falcons
2018
52
$2,500
$2,500
Eagles vs. Patriots
2019
53
$2,557
$2,557
Patriots vs. Rams