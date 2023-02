How Much Super Bowl Players Are Paid by Position

AJ Mast/AP/Shutterstock

For NFL players, the total value of the contract is what matters. To the leaders in teams' front offices, it's all about the salary cap.

The league sets the salary cap each season, and for 2022, the number totaled $208.2 million. Roughly, that means the total salaries of all the players on the team can't exceed that figure. While the amount sounds enormous, it isn't when you consider that pay has to cover a roster of 50-plus players - including a few with mega contracts.

It takes an expert in the salary cap to figure out just how to juggle the contracts to get them all to fit under the salary cap. Here's how the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles - the teams playing in Super Bowl LVII - divided up the salary cap by position this year, ranked by average pay per player in terms of salary cap hit. Read on to see all the positions, including the most expensive.

Mario Houben/CSM/Shutterstock

16. Punter

Number of players looked at: 2

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $947,222

Average per player: $473,611

Top-earning punter on Kansas City: Tommy Townsend, $897,500 (0.43% of salary cap)

Top-earning punter on Philadelphia: Brett Kern, $49,722 (0.02% of salary cap)

Ed Reinke/AP/REX

15. Fullback

Number of players looked at: 1

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $1,047,500

Average per player: $1,047,500

Top-earning fullback on Kansas City: Michael Burton, $1,047,500 (0.5% of salary cap)

Jeff Gross / Getty Images

14. Long Snapper

Number of players looked at: 2

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $2,360,000

Average per player: $1,180,000

Top-earning long snapper on Kansas City: James Winchester, $1,275,000 (0.61% of salary cap)

Top-earning long snapper on Philadelphia: Rick Lovato, $1,085,000 (0.48% of salary cap)

Harold Stiver / Shutterstock.com

13. Running Back

Number of players looked at: 7

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $8,516,812

Average per player: $1,216,687

Top-earning running back on Kansas City: Ronald Jones II, $1,500,000 (0.72% of salary cap)

Top-earning running back on Philadelphia: Boston Scott, $1,750,000 (0.78% of salary cap)

Julie Jacobson/AP/REX

12. Linebacker

Number of players looked at: 10

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $13,677,968

Average per player: $1,367,797

Top-earning linebacker on Kansas City: Nick Bolton, $1,325,916 (0.64% of salary cap)

Top-earning linebacker on Philadelphia: Haason Reddick, $3,878,000 (1.73% of salary cap)

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

11. Safety

Number of players looked at: 8

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $15,077,949

Average per player: $1,884,744

Top-earning safety on Kansas City: Justin Reid, $4,550,000 (2.18% of salary cap)

Top-earning safety on Philadelphia: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, $2,540,000 (1.13% of salary cap)

Daniel Kucin Jr/AP/Shutterstock

10. Cornerback

Number of players looked at: 12

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $23,838,088

Average per player: $1,986,507

Top-earning cornerback on Kansas City: Trent McDuffie, $2,544,088 (1.22% of salary cap)

Top-earning cornerback on Philadelphia: Darius Slay, $9,731,000 (4.34% of salary cap)

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

9. Guard

Number of players looked at: 8

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $18,476,877

Average per player: $2,309,610

Top-earning guard on Kansas City: Joe Thuney, $8,151,250 (3.91% of salary cap)

Top-earning guard on Philadelphia: Isaac Seumalo, $3,976,000 (1.77% of salary cap)

Mark J Terrill/AP

8. Wide Receiver

Number of players looked at: 11

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $28,406,744

Average per player: $2,582,431

Top-earning wide receiver on Kansas City: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, $4,880,000 (2.34% of salary cap)

Top-earning wide receiver on Philadelphia: A.J. Brown, $5,632,800 (2.51% of salary cap)

Duane Burleson/AP/Shutterstock

7. Tight End

Number of players looked at: 6

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $15,698,711

Average per player: $2,616,452

Top-earning tight end on Kansas City: Travis Kelce, $8,444,999 (4.05% of salary cap)

Top-earning tight end on Philadelphia: Dallas Goedert, $3,721,732 (1.66% of salary cap)

Al Goldis/AP/Shutterstock

6. Kicker

Number of players looked at: 2

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $5,650,525

Average per player: $2,825,263

Top-earning kicker on Kansas City: Harrison Butker, $2,736,525 (1.31% of salary cap)

Top-earning kicker on Philadelphia: Jake Elliott, $2,914,000 (1.3% of salary cap)

Brian Westerholt/AP/Shutterstock

5. Defensive End

Number of players looked at: 11

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $35,774,695

Average per player: $3,252,245

Top-earning defensive end on Kansas City: Frank Clark, $13,286,111 (6.37% of salary cap)

Top-earning defensive end on Philadelphia: Brandon Graham, $9,413,000 (4.19% of salary cap)

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

4. Center

Number of players looked at: 3

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $10,564,915

Average per player: $3,521,638

Top-earning center on Kansas City: Creed Humphrey, $1,264,820 (0.61% of salary cap)

Top-earning center on Philadelphia: Jason Kelce, $8,045,000 (3.59% of salary cap)

John Pyle/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

3. Tackle

Number of players looked at: 7

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $39,113,363

Average per player: $5,587,623

Top-earning tackle on Kansas City: Orlando Brown Jr., $16,662,000 (7.99% of salary cap)

Top-earning tackle on Philadelphia: Lane Johnson, $11,059,000 (4.93% of salary cap)

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

2. Defensive Tackle

Number of players looked at: 10

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $63,689,071

Average per player: $6,368,907

Top-earning defensive tackle on Kansas City: Chris Jones, $29,415,667 (14.1% of salary cap)

Top-earning defensive tackle on Philadelphia: Javon Hargrave, $17,802,000 (7.93% of salary cap)

Joe Robbins / Getty Images

1. Quarterback

Number of players looked at: 6

Total 2022 cap hit for position: $43,626,611

Average per player: $7,271,102

Top-earning quarterback on Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes, $35,793,381 (17.16% of salary cap)

Top-earning quarterback on Philadelphia: Gardner Minshew, $2,540,000 (1.13% of salary cap)

Methodology: To find out how much the players in this year's Super Bowl (LVII) are paid by position, GOBankingRates used Spotrac's team cap tracker for the 2022 season for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. GOBankingRates then combined the two team's active rosters and sorted by position. For each position GOBankingRates found (1) number of players on both rosters within that position; (2) total cap hit for that position; and (3) the average cap hit for each player at that position. GOBankingRates also found supplementary salary info for each player, also sourced from Spotrac. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 30, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Super Bowl Players Are Paid by Position