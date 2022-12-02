Here’s how much snow hit Sierra in 24 hours during first of back-to-back California storms
California’s first winter storm of December didn’t disappoint, dumping more than a foot of snow Thursday throughout most of the central Sierra Nevada.
Heavy, low-falling snow caused major delays on mountain highways throughout the day, even as weather forecasters and Caltrans strongly discouraged travel.
It snowed hard enough to cancel school for Lake Tahoe Unified, Tahoe-Truckee Unified and Pollock Pines Elementary school districts on Thursday. Lake Tahoe Unified and Tahoe-Truckee Unified reopened Friday, while the Pollock Pines district stayed closed.
National Weather Service forecasts predict a brief break in snowfall Friday, before a second powerful storm blankets the mountains with more snow this weekend.
️ A second winter storm will bring additional heavy mountain snow and hazardous mountain travel impacts this weekend.
️ Be prepared for major travel delays, chain controls, possible road closures, and reduced visibility.

— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 2, 2022
Here’s how much snow fell between Thursday and Friday morning, according to the weather service. Totals shown are for the 24 hours ending 4 a.m. Friday.
Central Sierra/Lake Tahoe area snow totals
Forestdale Creek: 20 inches
Burnside Lake: 18 inches
Forni Ridge: 17 inches
Hagans Meadow: 16 inches
Echo Peak: 15 inches
Ebbetts Pass: 15 inches
Heavenly Valley: 14 inches
Truckee: 14 inches
Carson Pass: 13 inches
Palisades Tahoe: 9 inches
Southern Sierra snow totals
Paradise Meadow: 22 inches
Dana Meadows: 22 inches
South Lake: 21 inches
Chilkoot Meadow: 19 inches
Graveyard Meadow: 18 inches
Gem Pass: 16 inches
Panther Meadow: 15 inches
Northern Sierra/Lassen snow totals
Fredonyer Peak: 4 inches
Adin Mountain: 2 inches
Cedar Pass: 1 inch
️ Snow reports are in ️ Up to 1-3 feet of snow, locally up to 4, were observed across the Sierra Nevada. Another weather system will bring heavy mountain snow this weekend.
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 2, 2022