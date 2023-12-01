Here’s how much snow fell in Boise on Friday. But wait … there’s more snow still to come

Boise finally experienced its first snowfall of the season Friday morning, about two weeks later than the average first snowfall for the city.

About 1.5 inches of snow fell across the Treasure Valley, starting late Thursday and through the early hours of Friday.

️Snow is tapering off in the Treasure Valley with 1.5" of snow observed at our office. However, roads are still snow-covered and slick. Take it slow and drive carefully this morning! Another round of snow is expected this afternoon which may impact the evening commute. #IDwx pic.twitter.com/HpwrRJV7vr — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) December 1, 2023

The National Weather Service in Boise is also following a second snowstorm in Oregon that is expected to reach Boise by midday Friday, dropping around another inch of snow.

“We’re tracking another area of snow that’s moving through Eastern Oregon right now, kind of Burns area; it just entered there,” Weather Service meteorologist Dave Groenert told the Idaho Statesman on Friday morning. “So that’s going to be coming across later this morning into this afternoon. And that could drop up to an inch of snow, is what we’re thinking now.”

Groenert said the snow will likely be fluffy and stick to cold surfaces, including untreated roadways and paths. The warmth from the sun throughout the day will also help heat some surfaces, helping to stop snow from accumulating on some roads.

Boise could see another dash of snow Saturday, but Groenert said he expects precipitation to transfer to rain in the lower valleys as temperatures warm. Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to be 43 degrees.

But it’s a different story for the mountains north of Boise.

Bogus Basin had picked up about three inches by Friday morning, but snow will continue to fall in the higher regions through Sunday. Groenert said Bogus Basin could receive between two and three feet of snow by the end of the weekend.

This weekend’s storm is Bogus Basin’s first snowfall in over a week, adding much-needed fresh powder to the ski area, which had only seen 15 inches of snow to start the ski season.

As temperatures heat up through the weekend, snow levels will rise to about 6,000 to 7,000 feet, meaning precipitation at Bogus Basin’s base and below will likely transition to rain.

“Sunday actually gets to be kind of messy up there,” Groenert said. “The base could be wet snow, but we’re still looking at two to three feet.”