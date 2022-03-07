How much snow did Kansas City get from latest winter storm? Well there’s more on the way

A late winter storm that passed through the Kansas City area overnight dumped nearly two inches of snow in parts of the metro, turning roads icy for Monday’s morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions were so bad that Kansas City International Airport closed its airfield for all flights for about three hours Sunday night because of the fast accumulating ice. The airfield reopened for all arriving and departing flights shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Snowfall totals in the Kansas City area were greater in the northland while area south of the Missouri River generally saw less than an inch.

At Kansas City International Airport, 1.7 inches of snow was reported. Meanwhile 1.5 inches fell in Kearney. An estimated 3 inches of snow fell in the Smithville area and 3.9 inches in Cameron. In comparison, .3 of an inch fell at the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

In northern Missouri near the Iowa border, more than 6 inches of snow was reported.

This possibly won’t be the only snow that Kansas City sees this week, according to the weather service.

Two rounds of accumulating snow will be possible as a winter storm system moves through the area. The first round will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning and will likely bring snow across northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, according to the weather service forecast discussion.

The second round, which is partially a continuation of the first round, will bring accumulating snow across central Missouri and the Ozarks.

“This will be an interesting system to watch as it evolves across the western U.S. and moves east over the next 72 hours,” the weather said in the forecast discussion.