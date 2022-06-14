This Is How Much Sleep You Actually Need (Spoiler: It's Not 8 Hours)

Faima Bakar
·3 min read
. (Photo: TatianaMagoyan via Getty Images/iStockphoto)
. (Photo: TatianaMagoyan via Getty Images/iStockphoto)

. (Photo: TatianaMagoyan via Getty Images/iStockphoto)

How much sleep are you getting? Judging by how you’re feeling, you’d probably say ‘not enough’.

Many of us dealing with the drudgery of the day often don’t feel very well rested and are likely to wish for more snoozing time. But actually, we might be sleeping too much already, depending on our age.

The ideal amount isn’t actually eight hours for those over 38 years old, according to scientists who conducted a major new study.

The University of Cambridge and Shanghai’s Fudan University examined the sleeping habits of nearly 500,000 adults aged between 38 and 73 and found that the ideal amount of sleep may be seven hours.

Participants were tested on their cognitive abilities and asked about their sleeping patterns, wellbeing, and mental health.

Researchers also sourced brain-imaging and genetic data for up to 40,000 participants in the study to get a better insight into their wellbeing.

Interestingly, they found that getting too much sleep and not enough has the same consequences. While traditionally, we’re told to get eight hours, scientists found that this amount, or any more (or less than seven) have a negative effect on our bodies as we age.

They found that too much sleep and not enough both had a detrimental effect, causing mental health issues and ‘worse cognitive performance’.

The study also showed that being consistent is key, so getting six hours one day and then nine the next can still leave you feeling groggy and tired.

So, why exactly do we feel a brain fog when we wake up some mornings?

Researchers say that it could be due to slow-wave deep sleep being disrupted during shorter bouts of slumber. This means the brain doesn’t have enough time to clear out the toxins.

Not only is getting the right amount of sleep better for your overall wellbeing, it’s good for our memories. That’s because scientists found that the hippocampus - the memory centre - is also affected by a lack of or excess of sleep.

So the older you get, the more you might want to get into the routine of achieving seven hours a day. This also has the added benefit of decreasing the likelihood of illness.

Prof Barbara Sahakian from the University of Cambridge, one of the study’s authors, said: “Getting a good night’s sleep is important at all stages of life, but particularly as we age. Finding ways to sleep for older people could be crucial to helping them maintain good mental health and wellbeing and avoiding cognitive decline, particularly for patients with psychiatric disorders and dementia.”

The Sleep Foundation also has similar advice for the ideal slumber time, based on age group.

It suggests that older adults should aim for seven-eight. While the Cambridge study says to go for the lower number in that range, as long as you feel well-rested with the amount you currently get, then it’s all good.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Lightning worth marvelling over

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie gush over the Tampa Bay Lightning after making the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.

  • Hoskins' double in 9th lifts Phillies over Marlins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez (4-1)

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Stamkos thriving in different role with Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F