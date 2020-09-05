How Much Are SKY Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SKY Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

See our latest analysis for SKY Network Television

SKY Network Television Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Mike Darcey for NZ$229k worth of shares, at about NZ$0.15 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$0.14. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

SKY Network Television insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at SKY Network Television Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that SKY Network Television insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, five insiders shelled out NZ$106k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of SKY Network Television

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our information indicates that SKY Network Television insiders own about NZ$670k worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The SKY Network Television Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that SKY Network Television insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that SKY Network Television has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Story continues