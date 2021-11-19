How Much Is Sister Wives’ Patriarch, Kody Brown Worth?

Kcr/Shutterstock

Kody Brown, 52, is the patriarch of a polygamist family that is featured on the reality series “Sister Wives” is finding himself one wife short as Christine, wife number three, announced that she is calling it quits after 25 years.

Kody Brown and wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn became public figures when the TLC series “Sister Wives” first aired in September of 2010. This atypical family has 18 children, cumulatively, 15 of which are biologically Kody’s.

Through the years, Kody has been vague regarding what he does for work in order to support his family but has said that he is a salesperson. His current net worth is $800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Browns make between $25,000 and $40,000 per episode with the family taking in nearly $4 million over the series’ 10 plus year run.

The Wives of Kody Brown

Kody married his first wife Meri in 1990. Three years later, Janelle became his second wife. Then, on Valentine’s Day in 1994, Christine joined the group.

Then, in the early days of “Sister Wives,” it was announced that he was courting Robyn Sullivan, a divorcee with three children to potentially become wife number four. On May 22, 2010, she and Kody were spiritually married.

Originally, he was legally only married to Meri, with “spiritual” unions to the others. However, in 2014, he divorced Meri and legally wed Robyn in order to legally adopt her three children.

While Kody’s employment is undetermined, all of his wives have discussed their employment and side hustles.

His wives all have money of their own. Meri, Janelle and Christine have $400,000 each, while Robyn has $600,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

There have been whispers that Kody added a new wife to the fold in February of 2019. Her name is Leah Marie Brown and she has been reported to be 30 years old.

Kody Brown’s Back Story

Kody was born on Jan. 17, 1969, in Lovell, Wyoming. He grew up in a polygamist Mormon family.

Kody is passionate about decriminalizing polygamy and strives to make this lifestyle more mainstream. United States federal courts challenged Utah’s polygamy laws and Kody was mentioned as a participant. Prosecutors even used footage of the series to help prove their case. While he continues to be investigated, no criminal charges have stuck.

The Brown’s Real Estate Holdings

When “Sister Wives” began, the family was living in Lehi, Utah, but later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2018, they moved again to Baderville, Arizona.

Property ownership seems to be a financial focus for this family.

While living in Las Vegas, each wife had her own home with Kody, but since then they sold them. Since then, Kody has been accumulating new homes and or land with some of his wives.

Kody bought a 2.42-acre parcel of land in Coyote Pass for $222,900 in 2016.

In September of 2018, Kody purchased a 2,400 square foot home in Baderville, Arizona for $520,000.

Also in 2018, Kody and Christine bought another 5.16-acre piece of land in Coyote Pass for $300,000.

Kody and Robyn bought a five-bedroom home on 4 acres near Flagstaff, Arizona for $890,000.They also bought two parcels of land in Coyote Pass for $180,000 and $170,000 respectively in June of 2018.

Since the separation was announced, Christine has put her Flagstaff home on the market for $750,000.

Kody Brown may be losing a wife, but his story will continue on upcoming episodes of “Sister Wives.”

