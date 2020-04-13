How Much Are SinterCast AB (publ) (STO:SINT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SinterCast AB (publ) (STO:SINT).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SinterCast

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

SinterCast insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about kr141. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is kr128. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OM:SINT Recent Insider Trading April 13th 2020

Are SinterCast Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw some SinterCast insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders shelled out kr77k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does SinterCast Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of SinterCast shares, worth about kr130m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The SinterCast Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about SinterCast. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SinterCast. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for SinterCast and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

