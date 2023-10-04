Much to share at 2023 Harvest to Home Market

The Evanturel Township Harvest to Home Market had a resounding send-off for the 2023 season on September 23 with vendors’ tables filled with produce.

It was a great growing season, to the point that produce such as zucchini and cucumbers were often being offered free to visitors at the Evanturel municipal property on Bryan's Road near Englehart where the market is held.

Evanturel Councillor Barb Beachey, chair of the Community Events and Activities Committee for the municipality, commended the work of fellow committee members Lesa Daley, Virginia Montminy, Reeve Derek Mundle, and Beachey's husband Austin who have been helping with tasks such as setting up tables and chairs.

Beachey said that the committee does rely heavily on the volunteers.

There have been between nine and 13 vendors at each of the markets this year she said and attendance has been steady.

The Bryan's Road property, recently purchased by the municipality, has a large building which is suitable for the market. The building has doors at either end to allow airflow, and this year the township's hope is to install lights in the building so that in inclement weather the doors can be closed, she explained.

The event was started by Barbara Stark and her partner and restarted by Beachey in 2016, she said.

"We just had a few tents, and we had some terrible weather some weeks, but we still went ahead and did it, and we ran it further into October as well, but it just got too cold," she said of previous years' markets.

The market has been growing steadily, though, and at only $20 a table it's affordable, she pointed out, which allows people with gardens to make a profit after their investment on the table.

A table had also been set up for crafts people, and some small businesses had also participated. People were also bringing in baked goods. At the time of the September 23 market, Animals First -Temiskaming Shores and Area Animal Services was also holding a large garage sale to raise funds.

The Harvest to Home Market in Evanturel helps people with gardens have a venue where they can sell their produce. Evanturel is mainly a rural, agricultural community, pointed out Beachey.

"A lot of people have big gardens and they just like to share. There's going to be a lot of people over the winter who are having a hard time," she predicted due to the struggling national economy. "This is one way we can share the produce, and share the items we have with other people."

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker