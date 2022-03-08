How Much Should You Have Saved If You Want To Retire Early?

John Csiszar
·5 min read
vorDa / iStock.com
vorDa / iStock.com

Early retirement is a dream for many Americans. After all, who doesn’t like the idea of enjoying life without the worry of having to report for work every day?

But, while the fantasy of early retirement sounds great, the reality can be difficult to achieve. If you retire early, you’ll need much more than a standard retirement nest egg to fund the extra years that you will be retired and not working.

Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty
Also: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

As many analysts put a “standard” retirement nest egg at $1 million or more, this means you may need $2 million or more to fund a long, early retirement. Here’s how much you’ll likely need to have saved if you want to retire early, and how you can go about reaching those amounts.

Retire by 40

If you plan to retire by age 40, you’ll need significant savings to fund your full retirement. According to IRS tables, the average life expectancy for a 40-year-old is 45.7 more years. Rounding up to 46 years, this means that if you plan to spend a relatively modest $40,000 per year on all of your expenses in retirement, you’ll need at least $1.84 million by the time you retire.

Starting at age 20, that means you’d need to save at least $92,000 per year. Of course, if you save diligently and invest your money, earning 7% to 10% returns per year, then you won’t need to sock away such a large sum annually. However, it’s clear that you’ll need to put away a significant amount of money every year even with a successful investment strategy — and even more if you intend to spend more than $40,000 every year of your retirement.

Retire by 50

Things get a bit easier if you intend to retire at age 50, but you’ll still have to work hard to get there. At age 50, the IRS expects you to live 36.2 more years. Using the same example, if your average expenses are $40,000, you’ll want at least $1.448 million by the time you retire.

Beginning at age 20, that averages to savings of $48,266 per year, which seems much more manageable. Still, if you live a lifestyle in which you spend $40,000 per year, that means you’ll need to clear at least $88,266 after taxes every year, unless you have supplemental sources of income. This is why it’s important to begin an aggressive savings and investment campaign at a young age if you want to make your retirement goal feasible.

Strategies To Save More Money Early

The massive amount of money you’ll need to fund a very long retirement doesn’t come easily, and it usually can’t be reached simply through saving a salary. But if you start early enough, funnel enough money into various investments and make some lifestyle modifications, you may be able to achieve your goal of early retirement. Here are some important steps to take.

More: 10 Tips for Early Retirement

Max Out 401(k) Plan

Your 401(k) plan is one of the most important tools you can use to grow your money rapidly for an early retirement. For tax year 2022, you can contribute up to $20,500 to a 401(k) plan. On top of that, your employer is likely to offer a matching contribution. Combined, all employer and employee contributions to your account could reach as high as $61,000 for tax year 2022.

This is a considerable amount you can save in a tax-deferred account that offers access to investments, like a 401(k). Of course, to contribute those types of numbers to your 401(k) you’ll need to earn a high income to begin with; but, whatever you earn, you should make the effort to maximize your 401(k) contributions.

Reinvest All ‘Found Money’

Salary and wages alone are usually not enough to get you where you need to be for an early retirement. In addition to saving and investing as much as you can, you should take care to invest all “found money” rather than spending it. “Found money” comes in the form of tax refunds, inheritances, year-end bonuses and other payouts that aren’t simply ordinary income.

More Advice: 6 Steps To Take Now To Retire by Age 50

Cut Expenses Dramatically

If you’re planning to enjoy your long retirement, you’ll have to make some large sacrifices along the way. Depending on your lifestyle, this could mean cutting out everything from extravagant nights with friends to overseas travel to living in an expensive part of town. But, if you have your eye on the prize of an early retirement, these are the types of choices you’ll have to face.

Build Passive Income Streams

Many early retirees endorse a strategy of building multiple streams of passive income to help bolster their long-term savings. By starting at a young age, you may be able to own a number of rental income properties, for example, or develop another recurring revenue stream such as royalties or residuals.

By having ongoing streams of revenue, you won’t have to save as much for your retirement nest egg, as your expenses will be covered by these investments.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Should You Have Saved If You Want To Retire Early?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Could Anton Forsberg be the gem of the NHL trade deadline?

    Anton Forsberg might end up being the steal of the deadline — if Ottawa is willing to move him.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game