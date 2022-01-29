How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 50 Major US Cities

The United States is a large and diverse country with big regional variances and even noticeable differences from one city to another. Everything from the food people eat to the way they dress to the way they talk can be night-and-day different in different parts of the country.

But it’s not just the food we eat and the way we dress that can be hugely varied. How much money people make can also vary widely depending upon where you are in the country. The reasons for that are of course complicated, but they can be dramatic.

To highlight just how big those differences are, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey to find which cities have the highest and lowest incomes. In particular, this report shows how much it takes to be considered rich, or in the top 20%, in 50 major U.S. cities, as well as the average incomes of the top 20% and top 5 percent.

50. Detroit

  • Population: 674,841

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $66,139

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $119,802

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $214,550

49. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Population: 594,548

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $84,764

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $144,391

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $250,163

48. Tucson, Arizona

  • Population: 541,482

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $86,761

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $142,548

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $236,763

47. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Population: 651,932

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $86,964

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $172,622

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $335,653

46. Miami

  • Population: 454,279

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $92,902

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $203,173

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $414,523

45. El Paso, Texas

  • Population: 679,813

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $94,422

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $159,753

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $274,474

44. Indianapolis

  • Population: 864,447

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $97,257

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $177,264

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $325,191

43. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Population: 402,324

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $100,527

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $204,789

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $399,675

42. Philadelphia

  • Population: 1,579,075

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $101,220

  • Average Income of the Top 20%:$185,720

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $334,665

41. Columbus, Ohio

  • Population: 878,553

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $101,704

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $165,341

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $278,699

40. Fresno, California

  • Population: 525,010

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $102,665

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $179,014

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $312,593

39. New Orleans

  • Population: 390,845

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $103,102

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $214,081

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $419,277

38. San Antonio

  • Population: 1,508,083

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $103,459

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $177,051

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $307,182

37. Wichita, Kansas

  • Population: 389,877

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $104,212

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $178,238

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $311,677

36. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Population: 890,467

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $105,392

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $187,403

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $340,630

35. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

  • Population: 617,790

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $106,805

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $189,981

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $338,895

34. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Population: 559,374

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $106,866

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $181,094

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $312,212

33. Baltimore

  • Population: 609,032

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,132

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $200,552

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $361,702

32. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Population: 486,404

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,276

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $190,266

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $336,124

31. Oklahoma City

  • Population: 643,692

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,628

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $198,337

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $359,694

30. Mesa, Arizona

  • Population: 499,720

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $110,516

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $189,474

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $329,640

29. Las Vegas

  • Population: 634,773

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $111,380

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $206,207

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $390,614

28. Dallas

  • Population: 1,330,612

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $112,570

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $249,354

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $503,284

27. Phoenix

  • Population: 1,633,017

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $114,378

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $205,265

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $363,262

26. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Population: 663,750

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $115,609

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $212,201

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $393,014

25. Houston

  • Population: 2,310,432

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $115,794

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $238,529

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $458,999

24. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Population: 475,862

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $116,680

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $210,534

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $383,604

23. Arlington, Texas

  • Population: 395,477

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $116,807

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $188,180

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $308,114

22. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population: 874,401

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $120,362

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $204,008

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $355,816

21. Sacramento, California

  • Population: 500,930

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $121,986

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $205,832

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $348,308

20. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Population: 464,871

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $122,763

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $203,661

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $345,526

19. Long Beach, California

  • Population: 466,776

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $127,021

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $218,233

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $370,584

18. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Population: 857,425

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $129,044

  • Average Income of the Top 20%:$253,194

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $483,726

17. Chicago

  • Population: 2,709,534

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $129,772

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $253,077

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $482,166

16. Minneapolis

  • Population: 420,324

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $130,980

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $235,237

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $419,785

15. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Population: 464,485

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $131,513

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $239,741

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $437,763

14. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Population: 450,201

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $134,181

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $224,988

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $393,662

13. Los Angeles

  • Population: 3,966,936

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $135,373

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $268,700

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $516,961

12. Portland, Oregon

  • Population: 645,291

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $140,447

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $241,724

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $411,647

11. Atlanta

  • Population: 488,800

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $141,360

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $324,646

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $668,261

10. Denver

  • Population: 705,576

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $141,801

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $260,157

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $475,273

9. New York

  • Population: 8,419,316

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $144,541

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $295,662

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $585,902

8. Austin, Texas

  • Population: 950,807

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $145,166

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $267,777

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $485,554

7. San Diego

  • Population: 1,409,573

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $157,252

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $274,941

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $479,743

6. Boston

  • Population:684,379

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $159,024

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $299,047

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $563,610

5. Oakland, California

  • Population: 425,097

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $161,345

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $290,953

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $505,880

4. Seattle

  • Population: 724,305

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $186,063

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $331,167

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $583,249

3. Washington, District of Columbia

  • Population: 692,683

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $189,293

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $350,856

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $633,882

2. San Jose, California

  • Population: 1,027,690

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $214,975

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $342,891

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $552,697

1. San Francisco

  • Population: 874,961

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $239,840

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $425,883

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $743,811

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used American Community Survey data from the United States Census Bureau to first find the 50 largest cities in terms of total population. With these 50 cities isolated, GOBankingRates then used American Community Survey income quintile data to find each city’s: (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. Only factor (1) was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Oct. 26, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 50 Major US Cities

