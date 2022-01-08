How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 50 Major US Cities

Bob Haegele
·9 min read
Mercuri / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mercuri / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The United States is a large and diverse country with big regional variances and even noticeable differences from one city to another. Everything from the food people eat to the way they dress to the way they talk can be night-and-day different in different parts of the country.

Explore: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 23 Major Countries Around the World
See: States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class

But it’s not just the food we eat and the way we dress that can be hugely varied. How much money people make can also vary widely depending upon where you are in the country. The reasons for that are of course complicated, but they can be dramatic.

To highlight just how big those differences are, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey to find which cities have the highest and lowest incomes. In particular, this report shows how much it takes to be considered rich, or in the top 20%, in 50 major U.S. cities, as well as the average incomes of the top 20% and top 5%.

50. Detroit

  • Population: 674,841

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $66,139

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $119,802

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $214,550

49. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Population: 594,548

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $84,764

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $144,391

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $250,163

Billionaires vs. Middle-Class America: Who Pays More in Taxes?

48. Tucson, Arizona

  • Population: 541,482

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $86,761

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $142,548

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $236,763

karenfoleyphotography / Getty Images
karenfoleyphotography / Getty Images

47. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Population: 651,932

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $86,964

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $172,622

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $335,653

46. Miami

  • Population: 454,279

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $92,902

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $203,173

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $414,523

45. El Paso, Texas

  • Population: 679,813

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $94,422

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $159,753

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $274,474

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

44. Indianapolis

  • Population: 864,447

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $97,257

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $177,264

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $325,191

43. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Population: 402,324

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $100,527

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $204,789

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $399,675

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Philadelphia

  • Population: 1,579,075

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $101,220

  • Average Income of the Top 20%:$185,720

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $334,665

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

41. Columbus, Ohio

  • Population: 878,553

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $101,704

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $165,341

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $278,699

40. Fresno, California

  • Population: 525,010

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $102,665

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $179,014

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $312,593

39. New Orleans

  • Population: 390,845

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $103,102

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $214,081

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $419,277

38. San Antonio

  • Population: 1,508,083

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $103,459

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $177,051

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $307,182

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

37. Wichita, Kansas

  • Population: 389,877

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $104,212

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $178,238

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $311,677

virsuziglis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
virsuziglis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Population: 890,467

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $105,392

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $187,403

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $340,630

35. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

  • Population: 617,790

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $106,805

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $189,981

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $338,895

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

34. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Population: 559,374

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $106,866

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $181,094

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $312,212

33. Baltimore

  • Population: 609,032

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,132

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $200,552

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $361,702

32. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Population: 486,404

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,276

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $190,266

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $336,124

31. Oklahoma City

  • Population: 643,692

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,628

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $198,337

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $359,694

30. Mesa, Arizona

  • Population: 499,720

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $110,516

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $189,474

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $329,640

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

29. Las Vegas

  • Population: 634,773

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $111,380

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $206,207

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $390,614

Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

28. Dallas

  • Population: 1,330,612

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $112,570

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $249,354

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $503,284

27. Phoenix

  • Population: 1,633,017

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $114,378

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $205,265

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $363,262

26. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Population: 663,750

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $115,609

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $212,201

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $393,014

25. Houston

  • Population: 2,310,432

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $115,794

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $238,529

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $458,999

24. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Population: 475,862

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $116,680

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $210,534

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $383,604

Read: The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 50 Cities

23. Arlington, Texas

  • Population: 395,477

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $116,807

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $188,180

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $308,114

22. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population: 874,401

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $120,362

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $204,008

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $355,816

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Sacramento, California

  • Population: 500,930

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $121,986

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $205,832

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $348,308

20. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Population: 464,871

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $122,763

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $203,661

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $345,526

Options: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food

19. Long Beach, California

  • Population: 466,776

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $127,021

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $218,233

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $370,584

18. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Population: 857,425

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $129,044

  • Average Income of the Top 20%:$253,194

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $483,726

17. Chicago

  • Population: 2,709,534

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $129,772

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $253,077

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $482,166

16. Minneapolis

  • Population: 420,324

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $130,980

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $235,237

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $419,785

15. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Population: 464,485

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $131,513

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $239,741

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $437,763

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

14. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Population: 450,201

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $134,181

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $224,988

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $393,662

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

13. Los Angeles

  • Population: 3,966,936

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $135,373

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $268,700

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $516,961

12. Portland, Oregon

  • Population: 645,291

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $140,447

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $241,724

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $411,647

11. Atlanta

  • Population: 488,800

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $141,360

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $324,646

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $668,261

10. Denver

  • Population: 705,576

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $141,801

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $260,157

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $475,273

9. New York

  • Population: 8,419,316

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $144,541

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $295,662

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $585,902

Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

8. Austin, Texas

  • Population: 950,807

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $145,166

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $267,777

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $485,554

7. San Diego

  • Population: 1,409,573

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $157,252

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $274,941

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $479,743

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

6. Boston

  • Population:684,379

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $159,024

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $299,047

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $563,610

5. Oakland, California

  • Population: 425,097

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $161,345

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $290,953

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $505,880

4. Seattle

  • Population: 724,305

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $186,063

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $331,167

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $583,249

Read: 35 Cities Where You Can Afford To Live on Less Than $50,000

3. Washington, District of Columbia

  • Population: 692,683

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $189,293

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $350,856

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $633,882

2. San Jose, California

  • Population: 1,027,690

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $214,975

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $342,891

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $552,697

1. San Francisco

  • Population: 874,961

  • Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $239,840

  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $425,883

  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $743,811

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used American Community Survey data from the United States Census Bureau to first find the 50 largest cities in terms of total population. With these 50 cities isolated, GOBankingRates then used American Community Survey income quintile data to find each city’s: (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. Only factor (1) was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Oct. 26, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 50 Major US Cities

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C