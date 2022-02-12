How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 50 Major US Cities

wsfurlan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The United States is a large and diverse country with big regional variances and even noticeable differences from one city to another. Everything from the food people eat to the way they dress to the way they talk can be night-and-day different in different parts of the country.

But it’s not just the food we eat and the way we dress that can be hugely varied. How much money people make can also vary widely depending upon where you are in the country. The reasons for that are of course complicated, but they can be dramatic.

To highlight just how big those differences are, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey to find which cities have the highest and lowest incomes. In particular, this report shows how much it takes to be considered rich, or in the top 20%, in 50 major U.S. cities, as well as the average incomes of the top 20% and top 5 percent.

50. Detroit

Population: 674,841

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $66,139

Average Income of the Top 20%: $119,802

Average Income of the Top 5%: $214,550

49. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Population: 594,548

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $84,764

Average Income of the Top 20%: $144,391

Average Income of the Top 5%: $250,163

48. Tucson, Arizona

Population: 541,482

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $86,761

Average Income of the Top 20%: $142,548

Average Income of the Top 5%: $236,763

47. Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 651,932

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $86,964

Average Income of the Top 20%: $172,622

Average Income of the Top 5%: $335,653

46. Miami

Population: 454,279

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $92,902

Average Income of the Top 20%: $203,173

Average Income of the Top 5%: $414,523

45. El Paso, Texas

Population: 679,813

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $94,422

Average Income of the Top 20%: $159,753

Average Income of the Top 5%: $274,474

44. Indianapolis

Population: 864,447

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $97,257

Average Income of the Top 20%: $177,264

Average Income of the Top 5%: $325,191

43. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population: 402,324

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $100,527

Average Income of the Top 20%: $204,789

Average Income of the Top 5%: $399,675

42. Philadelphia

Population: 1,579,075

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $101,220

Average Income of the Top 20%: $185,720

Average Income of the Top 5%: $334,665

41. Columbus, Ohio

Population: 878,553

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $101,704

Average Income of the Top 20%: $165,341

Average Income of the Top 5%: $278,699

40. Fresno, California

Population: 525,010

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $102,665

Average Income of the Top 20%: $179,014

Average Income of the Top 5%: $312,593

39. New Orleans

Population: 390,845

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $103,102

Average Income of the Top 20%: $214,081

Average Income of the Top 5%: $419,277

38. San Antonio

Population: 1,508,083

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $103,459

Average Income of the Top 20%: $177,051

Average Income of the Top 5%: $307,182

37. Wichita, Kansas

Population: 389,877

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $104,212

Average Income of the Top 20%: $178,238

Average Income of the Top 5%: $311,677

36. Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 890,467

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $105,392

Average Income of the Top 20%: $187,403

Average Income of the Top 5%: $340,630

35. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

Population: 617,790

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $106,805

Average Income of the Top 20%: $189,981

Average Income of the Top 5%: $338,895

34. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 559,374

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $106,866

Average Income of the Top 20%: $181,094

Average Income of the Top 5%: $312,212

33. Baltimore

Population: 609,032

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,132

Average Income of the Top 20%: $200,552

Average Income of the Top 5%: $361,702

32. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 486,404

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,276

Average Income of the Top 20%: $190,266

Average Income of the Top 5%: $336,124

31. Oklahoma City

Population: 643,692

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $109,628

Average Income of the Top 20%: $198,337

Average Income of the Top 5%: $359,694

30. Mesa, Arizona

Population: 499,720

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $110,516

Average Income of the Top 20%: $189,474

Average Income of the Top 5%: $329,640

29. Las Vegas

Population: 634,773

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $111,380

Average Income of the Top 20%: $206,207

Average Income of the Top 5%: $390,614

28. Dallas

Population: 1,330,612

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $112,570

Average Income of the Top 20%: $249,354

Average Income of the Top 5%: $503,284

27. Phoenix

Population: 1,633,017

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $114,378

Average Income of the Top 20%: $205,265

Average Income of the Top 5%: $363,262

26. Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 663,750

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $115,609

Average Income of the Top 20%: $212,201

Average Income of the Top 5%: $393,014

25. Houston

Population: 2,310,432

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $115,794

Average Income of the Top 20%: $238,529

Average Income of the Top 5%: $458,999

24. Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 475,862

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $116,680

Average Income of the Top 20%: $210,534

Average Income of the Top 5%: $383,604

23. Arlington, Texas

Population: 395,477

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $116,807

Average Income of the Top 20%: $188,180

Average Income of the Top 5%: $308,114

22. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 874,401

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $120,362

Average Income of the Top 20%: $204,008

Average Income of the Top 5%: $355,816

21. Sacramento, California

Population: 500,930

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $121,986

Average Income of the Top 20%: $205,832

Average Income of the Top 5%: $348,308

20. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Population: 464,871

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $122,763

Average Income of the Top 20%: $203,661

Average Income of the Top 5%: $345,526

19. Long Beach, California

Population: 466,776

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $127,021

Average Income of the Top 20%: $218,233

Average Income of the Top 5%: $370,584

18. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 857,425

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $129,044

Average Income of the Top 20%: $253,194

Average Income of the Top 5%: $483,726

17. Chicago

Population: 2,709,534

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $129,772

Average Income of the Top 20%: $253,077

Average Income of the Top 5%: $482,166

16. Minneapolis

Population: 420,324

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $130,980

Average Income of the Top 20%: $235,237

Average Income of the Top 5%: $419,785

15. Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 464,485

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $131,513

Average Income of the Top 20%: $239,741

Average Income of the Top 5%: $437,763

14. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population: 450,201

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $134,181

Average Income of the Top 20%: $224,988

Average Income of the Top 5%: $393,662

13. Los Angeles

Population: 3,966,936

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $135,373

Average Income of the Top 20%: $268,700

Average Income of the Top 5%: $516,961

12. Portland, Oregon

Population: 645,291

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $140,447

Average Income of the Top 20%: $241,724

Average Income of the Top 5%: $411,647

11. Atlanta

Population: 488,800

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $141,360

Average Income of the Top 20%: $324,646

Average Income of the Top 5%: $668,261

10. Denver

Population: 705,576

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $141,801

Average Income of the Top 20%: $260,157

Average Income of the Top 5%: $475,273

9. New York

Population: 8,419,316

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $144,541

Average Income of the Top 20%: $295,662

Average Income of the Top 5%: $585,902

8. Austin, Texas

Population: 950,807

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $145,166

Average Income of the Top 20%: $267,777

Average Income of the Top 5%: $485,554

7. San Diego

Population: 1,409,573

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $157,252

Average Income of the Top 20%: $274,941

Average Income of the Top 5%: $479,743

6. Boston

Population: 684,379

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $159,024

Average Income of the Top 20%: $299,047

Average Income of the Top 5%: $563,610

5. Oakland, California

Population: 425,097

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $161,345

Average Income of the Top 20%: $290,953

Average Income of the Top 5%: $505,880

4. Seattle

Population: 724,305

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $186,063

Average Income of the Top 20%: $331,167

Average Income of the Top 5%: $583,249

3. Washington, District of Columbia

Population: 692,683

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $189,293

Average Income of the Top 20%: $350,856

Average Income of the Top 5%: $633,882

2. San Jose, California

Population: 1,027,690

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $214,975

Average Income of the Top 20%: $342,891

Average Income of the Top 5%: $552,697

1. San Francisco

Population: 874,961

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $239,840

Average Income of the Top 20%: $425,883

Average Income of the Top 5%: $743,811

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used American Community Survey data from the United States Census Bureau to first find the 50 largest cities in terms of total population. With these 50 cities isolated, GOBankingRates then used American Community Survey income quintile data to find each city’s: (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. Only factor (1) was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Oct. 26, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 50 Major US Cities