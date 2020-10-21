How Much Of Regional Express Holdings Limited (ASX:REX) Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Regional Express Holdings Limited (ASX:REX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Regional Express Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$157m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Regional Express Holdings.

View our latest analysis for Regional Express Holdings

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Regional Express Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Regional Express Holdings. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Regional Express Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Kim Lim, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 23%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.1% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Thian Lee is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Story continues