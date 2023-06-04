See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

A six figure salary is a goal for many people. However, even if you're fortunate enough to make a six-figure salary you may take home a lot less home after taxes, depending upon the state you live in.

If federal taxes seem to take a big enough chunk, there are also FICA deductions, social security taxes, and you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so how much of your hard earned money goes to taxes varies by state.

To determine just how much a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates pulled data from federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. We then used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. Here's a look at how much you really take home from a $100K salary in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly.

Alabama

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,254

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,569

In Alabama, residents are allowed to deduct their federal income taxes, helping to keep the state in the bottom half of taxes owed across the United States. Still, a single filer will pay $26,746 in taxes.

Alaska

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Alaska is one of the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. because it's one of the nine states with no tax on earned income. Plus, residents receive an annual dividend from the state's investment earnings of mineral royalties.

Arizona

Take-home salary for single filers: $75,913

Take-home salary for married filers: $82,261

Even though Arizona has a state income tax, it's one of the most tax-friendly states because the rates are so low: 2.18% to 2.50% for most filers.

Arkansas

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,923

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,069

The state's effective (average) tax rate of 5.17% apply to any tax return, whether filed by a single person or a married couple, with $8,000 or more in earnings. But Arkansas residents can save on taxes by taking advantage of its tax-free weekend on clothing and school supplies, which runs in August.

California

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,233

Take-home salary for married filers: $81,157

California is one of the least tax-friendly states, with high earners being taxed heavily. The top tax bracket, which applies to single filers with a taxable income of $850,000 or more, has a marginal tax rate of 9.30% on income.

Colorado

Take-home salary for single filers: $74,128

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,742

All Colorado residents with a taxable income pay a flat tax of 4.55%. The state's total tax burden is $25,872 for single filers.

Connecticut

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,039

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,514

In Connecticut, a single-filer is subject to a 5.05% tax rate. That means someone earning a biweekly paycheck of $2,809.19 would see $1,036.96 in deductions.

Delaware

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,720

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,959

Despite income taxes of 6.6% for the highest earners in the state, Delaware is a relatively tax-friendly state because of its low property tax and lack of sales tax.

Florida

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Florida residents take home a large chunk of their salary because the Sunshine State has no income tax.

Georgia

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,822

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,007

Georgia is not a tax-friendly state, with residents paying 5.75% income tax, and a total tax burden for federal and state of 27.18%

Hawaii

Take-home salary for single filers: $70,767

Take-home salary for married filers: $77,718

Not only is Hawaii the most expensive state to live in, but it has high taxes as well. In fact, with a combined tax burden of 29.23%.

Idaho

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,040

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,816

In Idaho, where the effective tax rate is 5.05%, a person making $100,000 will pay $5,050 in state taxes.

Illinois

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,139

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,164

Illinois is one of the least tax-friendly states. Its flat state income tax is 4.95%, and the total tax burden for state and federal taxes is 26.86%.

Indiana

Take-home salary for single filers: $74,939

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,964

Indiana has a flat income tax rate of 3.15%, but some counties impose their own income taxes on top of it.

Iowa

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,736

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,303

Single filers pay an effective tax rate of 5.35%. A person making $100,000 will pay $5,353 in state taxes.

Kansas

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,046

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,785

A single filer in Kansas will pay combined state and federal taxes at a rate of 26.95%. For joint filers, it's 20.22%.

Kentucky

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,714

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,863

Kentucky has an effective tax rate of 4.38% and a 4.50% marginal tax rate. As a result, single filers pay a combined federal and state tax burden of 26.29% and joint filers pay 20.14% of their income in taxes.

Louisiana

Take-home salary for single filers: $74,420

Take-home salary for married filers: $81,026

Louisiana's effective tax rate for single filers is 3.67%. The collective tax burden for single filers is 25.58% and joint filers is 18.98%

Maine

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,301

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,542

Maine has some of the highest income taxes in the country, with the lowest income bracket taxed at 5.79% -- a rate higher than what top income brackets pay in some other states.

Maryland

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,503

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,640

Maryland is one of the least tax-friendly states, with the state's 23 counties and the city of Baltimore levying their own income taxes on top of the state income taxes. Effective state income tax is 4.59%.

Massachusetts

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,114

Massachusetts' taxes are about average. The state has a flat income tax rate of 5%. The collective tax burden of federal and state taxes is 26.91% for single filers and 20.89% for joint filers.

Michigan

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,839

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,864

Single filers in Michigan pay 26.16% of their earnings in combined state and federal income tax, with the rate being 20.38% for joint filers. A single filer would pay $26,161 in taxes.

Minnesota

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,573

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,664

Income taxes are high in Minnesota, where the effective tax rate is 5.52%. In addition, the state has higher property taxes. Minnesota is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S.

Mississippi

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,704

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,844

Mississippi levies its highest income taxes on anyone earning $10,000 or more. That rate is 5.00%. However, Mississippi has low property taxes.

Missouri

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,661

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,372

Missouri has nine income tax brackets, with rates ranging from 1.5% to 5.3%. The highest rate starts with earners who make at least $8,968 a year.

Montana

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,236

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,587

Montana's highest income tax bracket has a 6.75% rate, which applies to residents who earn a taxable income of $18,800 or more. While the income threshold is low for the highest income tax bracket, the state has low property tax and no general sales tax, though some localities can impose a sales tax.

Nebraska

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,823

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,222

The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filers is 27.18% and 19.78% for joint filers.

Nevada

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers:$84,114

Nevada does not levy a state income tax, but it has one of the higher sales tax rates -- 4.6%[x] -- to compensate. Still, it's one of the most tax-friendly states in the country.

New Hampshire

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

New Hampshire doesn't have sales tax or income tax, but there is a 5% tax on dividends and interest in excess of $2,400 for individuals and $4,800 for joint filers.

New Jersey

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,843

Take-home salary for married filers: $81,363

In New Jersey, the total taxes paid by single filers is $26,157, or 26.16%.

New Mexico

Take-home salary for single filers: $74,103

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,891

In New Mexico, the effective state income tax of 3.99% and a marginal tax of 4.9% applies to single filers earning at least $16,000 a year and to married couples filing jointly who earn more than $24,000.

New York

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,875

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,633

New York is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S. -- income, property and sales taxes are all high. State taxes in the Empire State is 5.21%.

North Carolina

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,945

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,575

North Carolina has a flat income tax rate of 4.75%. Collectively, between state and federal income taxes, single filing North Carolinans pay 26.05% in taxes.

North Dakota

Take-home salary for single filers: $76,694

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,239

North Dakota has low income taxes and the highest rates apply only to residents whose taxable income exceeds $468,050. Property taxes in North Dakota are in the middle of the pack.

Ohio

Take-home salary for single filers: $75,702

Take-home salary for married filers: $81,727

Ohio's state income taxes are relatively low. The collective tax burden of state and federal taxes on single filing Ohioans is 26.17%.

Oklahoma

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,829

Take-home salary for married filers:$80,322

Single filing Oklahomans who earn a bi-weekly paycheck of $2,839.58 can expect to pay $1,006.58 in state taxes.

Oregon

Take-home salary for single filers: $69,808

Take-home salary for married filers: $76,301

Oregon residents pay the highest taxes in the nation, with single filers earning $100,000 a year paying 30.96% of their income and joint filers paying 24.22%. The effective tax rate for single filers is a steep 8.28%.

Pennsylvania

Take-home salary for single filers: $75,019

Take-home salary for married filers: $81,044

Income taxes are low in Pennsylvania, which has a flat rate of 3.07%. Single filers pay a total of $24,981 in taxes.

Rhode Island

Take-home salary for single filers: $74,463

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,929

Income taxes in Rhode Island are relatively low, but the smallest state in the U.S. has relatively high property taxes and sales tax.

South Carolina

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,540

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,472

South Carolina's top tax rate takes effect at a comparatively low income, so $100,000 gets taxed at an effective rate of 5.5%. The state does have low property taxes, which helps even things out.

South Dakota

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

South Dakota is one of the most tax-friendly states, with no income tax and lower sales taxes.

Tennessee

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Tennessee has no statewide income tax, but it does one of the highest sales taxes in the country.

Texas

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Texas has no state income tax, but residents face relatively high sales taxes.

Utah

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,177

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,241

Utah has a flat income tax of 4.91%, and the state's property taxes are resident-friendly.

Vermont

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,239

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,575

Vermont's effective tax rate for single filers is 4.85%. The state has some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

Virginia

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,855

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,139

Virginia's income taxes are average, with the effective tax rate at 5.23%. Still, a single filer owes $27,145 on earnings of $100,000.

Washington

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Washington is one of the states without an income tax. However, the combined tax burden of federal and state income taxes for a single filer is 21.91%.

West Virginia

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,714

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,739

The income tax rate in West Virginia is 5.38% for single filers. The state's property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S.

Wisconsin

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,721

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,380

The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filing Wisconsins is 26.28%.

Wyoming

Take-home salary for single filers: $78,089

Take-home salary for married filers: $84,114

Wyoming is one of the most tax-friendly states. It doesn't have a state income tax.

Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find what a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Constributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up top date as of February 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State