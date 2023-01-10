How much rain and snow fell in Sacramento and Tahoe this time? Here are updated totals

More rain hit the Sacramento area early Tuesday morning when a thunderstorm swept through the region. Here’s the latest rain and snow totals:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sacramento CA, Roseville CA and Citrus Heights CA until 4:15 AM PST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/4dndZ2M66t — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 10, 2023

Sacramento rain totals

On Jan. 9, the overall total for Sacramento was 1.32 inches, putting the city over its normal for January, with a total of 4.48 inches of precipitation this month.

According to the National Weather Service, here’s how much rain fell over the region in a 24-hour period as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Sacramento: 0.33 inches

Sacramento International Airport: 0.30 inches

Morrison Creek: 0.20 inches

Arcade Creek: 0.32 inches

Rancho Cordova: 0.24 inches

Sacramento Mather Airport: 0.41 inches

Fair Oaks: 0.31 inches

El Dorado Hills: 0.41 inches

Citrus Heights: 0.40 inches

According to the seven-day forecast, more rain is expected Tuesday. “A chance of showers and thunderstorms” is predicted in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Sierra snow totals

Roughly 1 to 2 feet of snow fell across the Sierra Nevada in the past 24 hours, said Katrina Hand, a weather service meteorologist.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, near Donner Pass, observed 9.3 inches of new snow in a 24-hour period ending around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Below are more snow totals as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Hand said:

Bear Valley: 1.5 feet

Kirkwood: 1 foot

Sugar Bowl: 0.83 feet

Mountain snow will continue today with poor mountain travel conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PwdYIT8IX6 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 10, 2023

The seven-day forecast is predicting more snow fall throughout the day. An additional 1 to 3 feet of snow is predicted to fall Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Story continues

Road closures are expected in the mountain and chain controls are in place, Hand said. Travel mountain conditions will be dangerous.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.