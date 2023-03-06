How much rain and snow fell in Sacramento and Tahoe this weekend? Here are latest totals

Jacqueline Pinedo
·2 min read

Scattered showers and snow continued throughout Northern California over the weekend, adding rain and snow to already high seasonal totals.

More is on its way.

Rain will continue in Sacramento this week as snow returns to the foothills and mountains. An atmospheric river storm is predicted for later in the week.

“We are expecting anywhere from roughly another quarter to a third of an inch or so in Sacramento,” said Scott Rowe, weather service meteorologist. “That said if we do get a stronger shower or thunderstorm on any given location in the metro area that could inflate numbers just a little bit locally.”

Here are weekend rain and snow totals:

72-hour rain totals

Below are 72-hour rain totals as of Monday morning throughout Sacramento area, according to the weather service:

  • Sacramento International: 0.39 inches

  • Downtown Sacramento: 0.45 inches

  • Roseville: 0.50 inches

  • Auburn: .47 inches

  • Folsom: 0.44 inches

  • Placerville: 0.68 inches

As two separate systems are predicted to come through Sacramento, expect frosty temperatures dipping into the near 30’s and highs in the 50s.

The city is already above normal for the water year, which lasts Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

48-hour snow totals

Below are 48-hour snow totals as of Monday morning, according to the weather service:

  • Sierra Snow Lab: 4.04 feet

  • Kirkwood: 2.83 feet

  • Sierra at Tahoe: 2.58 feet

  • Palisades: 3 feet

Scattered snow showers will continue into Wednesday in the South Lake Tahoe area, according to the weather service.

Throughout California, 14 counties are under a local state of emergency. Over the weekend Placer County officials announced a local state of emergency after receiving 8 feet of snow in the last week.

‘Epic’: Extreme storms have California near an all-time snowpack record set 40 years ago

Palisades has recorded nearly 600 inches of snow, and some resorts have extended the ski season.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, 49 stations are reporting snow pack totals in the Central Sierra at 197% of normal as of March 6.

On Friday, officials recorded California’s snowpack levels at near-historic highs. The next official measurement will be April 1.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

