How much is the purse at LIV Golf Nashville this week?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LIV Golf is heading to this music haven and will be bringing more than just 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau to The Grove.
Also on the agenda: Cold, hard cash.
This first-ever LIV Nashville event has a total purse of $25 million. Of that amount, $20 million is for individual winnings and $5 million is for LIV’s team competition.
The winning individual will receive $4 million. The winning team will earn $3 million.
For context, DeChambeau’s $4.3 million winnings last week were part of a record U.S. Open purse of $21.5 million.
Nashville is the ninth tournament on LIV’s 14-event schedule and the first to be held in Tennessee. Play runs Friday through Sunday. Saturday is sold out but other tickets are available here.
The no-cut format includes 54 individuals and 13 teams. There will be a 12:15 p.m. shotgun start each day.
LIV Golf is a professional men’s golf circuit that was formed in 2021 and began official play in 2022. The league is owned by the Public Investment Fund, a wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. LIV’s generous tournament payouts and huge financial contracts have helped recruit former PGA Tour members and major championship winners DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson and Bubba Watson.
With that has spawned a fierce rivalry with the PGA Tour, which has long operated North America’s top professional golf tournaments, outside the major championships. Last year, LIV and the PGA Tour announced a framework agreement to merge, but no deal has been signed.
Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers Golf Club tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2024 LIV Golf Houston. (Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)
LIV has not released complete player groupings for Nashville, but it confirmed DeChambeau, who outdueled Rory McIlroy for last week’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst, will play.
Rahm withdrew from the U.S. Open with a toe injury. He is scheduled to participate in a pre-tournament media session Wednesday morning.
Here is the LIV Golf Nashville purse, and payouts for individuals and teams.
LIV Golf Nashville 2024 individual purse, payout
Total purse: $20 million
Position | Prize Money
1st | $4,000,000
2nd | $2,250,000
3rd | $1,500,000
4th | $1,000,000
5th | $800,000
6th | $700,000
7th | $600,000
8th | $525,000
9th | $442,500
10th | $405,000
11th | $380,000
12th | $360,000
13th | $340,000
14th | $320,000
15th | $300,000
16th | $285,000
17th | $270,000
18th | $260,000
19th | $250,000
20th | $240,000
21st | $230,000
22nd | $220,000
23rd | $210,000
24th | $200,000
25th | $195,000
26th | $190,000
27th | $185,000
28th | $180,000
29th | $175,000
30th | $170,000
31st | $165,000
32nd | $160,000
33rd | $155,000
34th | $150,000
35th | $148,000
36th | $145,000
37th | $143,000
38th | $140,000
39th | $138,000
40th | $135,000
41st | $133,000
42nd | $130,000
43rd | $128,000
44th | $128,000
45th | $125,000
46th | $125,000
47th | $123,000
48th | $120,000
49th | $60,000
50th | $60,000
51st | $60,000
52nd | $50,000
53rd | $50,000
54th | $50,000
LIV Golf Nashville team purse, payout
Total purse: $5 million