How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 BMW Championship

That they actually finished up the final 18 holes of the BMW Championship was an accomplishment in and of itself. The rain that pounded the Philadelphia area made the prospects of completing all 72 holes—and a 73rd—seem daunting. Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley talked about how he had mixed feelings about playing at all on Monday. If the event was shortened to 54 holes, Bradley knew he would qualify for the Tour Championship—his biggest goal—by being in sixth place.

But in the end, getting in the final round turned out to be a milestone for Bradley, the 32-year-old winning his first PGA Tour title in six years—and locking up that spot at East Lake in the process. But guaranteeing a top 30 position in the final FedEx Cup points rankings, Bradley secures his spot in the field at the major championships in 2019, something the former college golfer at St. John's has struggled with ever since his exemption for winning the 2011 PGA Championship expired.

In winning his fourth career PGA Tour title, Bradley took home $1.62 million for his extra day of work, the biggest payday of his professional career. And how much money the rest of the field took home from their time at Aronimink Golf Club? Here's the breakdown for every player who finish up the soggy week on Monday.

Win: Keegan Bradley, -20, $1,620,000.00

P-2: Justin Rose, -20, $972,000.00

T-3: Billy Horschel, -19, $522,000.00

T-3: Xander Schauffele, -19, $522,000.00

5: Rory McIlroy, -18, $360,000.00

T-6: Webb Simpson, -17, $312,750.00

T-6: Tiger Woods, -17, $312,750.00

T-8: Tony Finau, -16, $252,000.00

T-8: Tommy Fleetwood, -16, $252,000.00

T-8: Rickie Fowler, -16, $252,000.00

T-8: Francesco Molinari, -16, $252,000.00

T-12: Kevin Na, -15, $189,000.00

T-12: Justin Thomas, -15, $189,000.00

T-12: Gary Woodland, -15, $189,000.00

15: Hideki Matsuyama, -14, $162,000.00

T-16: Andrew Putnam, -13, $144,000.00

T-16: Bubba Watson, -13, $144,000.00

T-16: Aaron Wise, -13, $144,000.00

T-19: Bryson DeChambeau, -12, $109,080.00

T-19: Adam Hadwin, -12, $109,080.00

T-19: Brooks Koepka, -12, $109,080.00

T-19: Jason Kokrak, -12, $109,080.00

T-19: Patrick Reed, -12, $109,080.00













































Story Continues

RELATED: Keegan Bradley wins BMW Championship, first victory in six years

T-24: Jason Day, -11, $74,700.00

T-24: Charles Howell III, -11, $74,700.00

T-24: Dustin Johnson, -11, $74,700.00

T-24: Alex Noren, -11, $74,700.00

T-24: Jon Rahm, -11, $74,700.00

T-29: Byeong Hun An, -10, $59,850.00

T-29: Austin Cook, -10, $59,850.00

T-29: Tyrrell Hatton, -10, $59,850.00

T-29: Henrik Stenson, -10, $59,850.00

T-33: Beau Hossler, -9, $51,975.00

T-33: Zach Johnson, -9, $51,975.00

T-35: Brice Garnett, -8, $46,350.00

T-35: Andrew Landry, -8, $46,350.00

T-35: Ted Potter, Jr., -8, $46,350.00

T-38: C.T. Pan, -7, $40,500.00

T-38: Chez Reavie, -7, $40,500.00

T-38: Peter Uihlein, -7, $40,500.00

T-41: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -6, $34,200.00

T-41: Si Woo Kim, -6, $34,200.00

T-41: Chris Kirk, -6, $34,200.00

T-41: Marc Leishman, -6, $34,200.00









































RELATED: The clubs Keegan Bradley used to win the BMW Championship

T-45: Brian Gay, -5, $25,740

T-45: Luke List, -5, $25,740

T-45: Keith Mitchell, -5, $25,740

T-45: Scott Piercy, -5, $25,740

T-45: J.J. Spaun, -5, $25,740

T-45: Kyle Stanley, -5, $25,740

T-51: Abraham Ancer, -4, $21,465

T-51: Ryan Armour, -4, $21,465

T-51: Ian Poulter, -4, $21,465

T-51: Adam Scott, -4, $21,465

T-55: Patrick Cantlay, -3, $20,520

T-55: Pat Perez, -3, $20,520

T-55: Jordan Spieth, -3, $20,520

T-58: Kevin Kisner, -2, $19,980

T-58: Phil Mickelson, -2, $19,980

T-58: Louis Oosthuizen, -2, $19,980

T-61: Emiliano Grillo, -1, $19,440

T-61: Chesson Hadley, -1, $19,440

T-61: Patton Kizzire, -1, $19,440

64: Brendan Steele, E, $19,080

T-65: Ryan Palmer, +2, $18,810

T-65: Cameron Smith, +2, $18,810

67: Brandt Snedeker, +3, $18,540

68: Brian Harman, +12, 18,360.00















































Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS