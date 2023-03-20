How much is the president's salary? A breakdown of salary for the president of the United States

Though the leader of the free world, the president of the United States is ultimately still a federal employee. They earn a salary just like many working people across the country, though that salary isheftier than most. The financial perks the office provides are also immense – free housing, food, travel and security – far outweighing a few catered lunches or swag bags from your average workplace.

How much does the president actually make, and how has it changed over the years? Do they pay for travel? How about dining out? Here's what to know:

How much does the president make?

The president's salary currently sits at $400,000 annually. This amount was set by Congress in 2001, with the passage of a provision in the treasury appropriations bill.

Prior to that, the President's salary had been locked in at $200,000 for 30 years. The pay increase was deemed appropriate in part as a symbol of respect for what is one of "the most difficult, demanding and important jobs on the face of the Earth."

Along with this salary, the President is allotted $50,000 for expenses, $19,000 for entertainment, and given access to a $100,000 non-taxable travel account, CNBC reports.

How much of a pension does the president get?

A president remains on the federal government's payroll even after leaving office. He or she receives a pension equal to that of a cabinet secretary, in accordance with the Former President's Act.

NBC news reports that the most recent former president, Trump, receives a federal pension of $230,000 annually.

What is the salary of the vice president?

Since the vice president's salary is not outlined in the constitution or defined as an explicit number in the tax code, it is more subject to change and increases alongside the cost of living.

The Vice President's salary now sits at $235,100 annually.

During President Trump's term, House republicans aimed to increase the vice president's salary substantially. At the time, the annual salary had been frozen at its 2010 level of $230,700. Lawmakers aimed to lift the freeze, which would have boosted the salary to $243,500.

A dispute with Democrats in the House led to a compromise of a 1.9% salary increase, applied to all federal workers, which ultimately brought the annual earnings of the office to the current level.

What is the White House press secretary's salary?

The current white house press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre earns $180,000 annually, according to the 2022 Annual Report to Congress on White House Office Personnel.

This salary falls towards the top of White House personnel, making her among the highest earners in the West Wing.

How much does the Senate Majority Leader make?

The Senate Majority Leader, currently Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, makes $193,400 per year.

This is a higher salary which is awarded both to the majority and minority leaders of the Senate, as well as the president pro tempore. All other senators currently make $174,000 per year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How much does the president make? Salary, financial perks explained.