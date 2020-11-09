How Much Of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$177m, Premier Financial Bancorp is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Premier Financial Bancorp.

View our latest analysis for Premier Financial Bancorp

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Premier Financial Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Premier Financial Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Premier Financial Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Premier Financial Bancorp. Marshall Reynolds is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.5% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.1% and 6.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Robert Walker directly holds 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.

Story continues