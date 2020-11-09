How Much Of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
With a market capitalization of US$177m, Premier Financial Bancorp is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Premier Financial Bancorp.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Premier Financial Bancorp?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that Premier Financial Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Premier Financial Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Premier Financial Bancorp. Marshall Reynolds is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.5% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.1% and 6.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Robert Walker directly holds 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 25 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Premier Financial Bancorp
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$177m, and insiders have US$38m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 45% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Premier Financial Bancorp. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Premier Financial Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Premier Financial Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
